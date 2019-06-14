An Orcutt home will house homeless women veterans thanks to the work of nonprofit Operation WEBS, which was founded one year ago to help women transition to civilian life after leaving the military.
On Thursday, Operation WEBS — which stands for Women Empowered Build Strong — celebrated the opening of its women veterans stability home with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Since April, two formerly homeless veterans have called the four-bedroom house their home.
Santa Maria area young people soon will learn to play the guitar, develop their artistic side and add new dance moves through the return of Youth Arts Alive, a free program set to kick off in July.
During the program, participants between the ages of 12 and 18 will have the chance to take 90-minute classes in music, art, dance, theater and, new this year, guitar and pottery.
Classes will be taught by volunteers with experience in design, music and dance and will run from July 8 to Aug. 8 at Los Adobes De Maria 2, Grogan Park and the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.
A wildfire had grown to about 150 acres by 7 p.m. Thursday on northern Vandenberg Air Force Base, but VAFB authorities said forward progress has been stopped, and containment is at 70%.
Crews from the Santa Barbara County and VAFB fire departments are battling the blaze located near Point Sal and El Rancho Road.
The Rancho fire is burning in an unpopulated area, according to 30th Space Wing public affairs, and no buildings are in danger.
Among the crews battling the fire are 55 firefighters from VAFB Fire, 40 from County Fire and six members of the 30th Space Wing Security Forces Squadron.
VAFB Fire had deployed 16 vehicles, and Santa Barbara County had deployed two helicopters, two fixed-wing aircraft and 22 vehicles in response to the fire.
One of Lompoc’s most visible car dealerships is set to drive out of the local market.
RocketTown Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, located in the 1200 block of North H Street, is slated to close down at the end of business Saturday.
The dealership, which opened in May 2013, announced the closure with a large “going out of business” banner on its website, which was also advertising liquidation sales throughout its final week.
Grand Jury: More training, screening needed to prevent contraband from entering Santa Barbara County Jail
Controlling the flow of contraband in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail remains a challenge despite efforts to keep prohibited items out of the Goleta facility, a Santa Barbara County grand jury has determined.
In a four-page report released Tuesday, the grand jury — a 19-member panel of volunteers who oversee the more than 70 government entities in Santa Barbara County — urged the Sheriff's Office to purchase full-body X-ray scanners, acquire an additional drug detection dog and improve their pat-down procedures to ensure illicit goods stay out of the hands of inmates.
"Dealing with contraband in a jail environment is very challenging," the report notes, referencing a July 2009 response from the Sheriff's Office. "Now, over nine years later, this challenging situation has remained the same."
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate the man who robbed a Solvang bank after sheriff’s deputies with several K-9 units and the Sheriff/Fire Air Support Unit helicopter were unable to find him Thursday.
About 11:40 a.m., the man entered the Rabobank branch branch in the 1500 block of Mission Drive in Solvang and passed a note demanding cash to a teller, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
No weapon was seen, but the man took an undisclosed amount of money from the teller, fled on foot and was last seen headed north on Fourth Street, Hoover said.
As a precautionary measure, nearby Solvang Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown, she said.
The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin to medium build, green or blue eyes and a scruffy beard, Hoover said.
He was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt with an image of an alien and writing on the sleeves, a white Under Armour baseball cap with a black logo and white pants.
Hoover said anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s nonemergency dispatch line at 805-683-2724 or, to leave an anonymous tip, 805-681-4171.
Anonymous tips also can be left on the sheriff’s website at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.
The second annual area Senior All-Star Softball Game is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 at Hancock College.
Graduating seniors from the Mountain and Ocean Leagues will participate. All proceeds from the game will be designated toward benefiting Stevie Wisz, a Righetti High School graduate and a member of the 2019 national championship UCLA softball team.
What's it like to score the run that clinches your team a national title? Righetti grad Jacqui Prober walks us through it
Seconds after UCLA pinch runner Jacqui Prober evaded Oklahoma catcher Lynnsie Elam's would-be sweep tag in the seventh inning to give the Bruins a 5-4 win and the national championship on June 4, her happy teammates came pouring out of the dugout and the exuberant Bruins formed a dog pile.
At that moment, "It definitely felt surreal," Prober said Thursday.
Now that she has had some time to reflect, "Looking back on it now, we worked from day one toward that goal (of winning the national championship), and just to realize that (goal) with my teammates was amazing," said Prober.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will host a “Free Day of Family Play” with free lunch and organized games Monday at Grogan Park, 1155 W. Rancho Verde.
Scheduled to run from 11 am. to 3 p.m., the event is open to people of all ages and will offer such free games and activities as cornhole, tug-o'-war, dodgeball, parachute games, a bounce house and informational booths for families.
Radio station 95.7 The Beat will provide music sponsored by the No Kid Hungry Campaign.
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will provide free lunches, while supplies last, to youths ages 1 to 18 years.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
The Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria - Noontime held it's 59th annual Scholarship Awards Dinner on May 23, awarding $36,000 in scholarships to 35 outstanding graduating seniors from the area's high schools. Each of the students met criteria that included community service, leadership skills and maintaining a minimum grade point average.
The scholarship committee read over 125 applications and the winning recipients prove that our future is in good hands. Their thousands of hours of volunteering and club and sports activities as well as maintaining their grades and helping their families show how dedicated they are to furthering themselves and our society.
The Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum will hold its 3rd annual Festival of the Vines on Friday, June 14 from 5 to 10 p.m. on the grounds of Gainey Vineyard, located at 3690 Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. The event will celebrate the Museum's storied expansion and the launch of its new initiative to become the Valley's central repository for history throughout the winemaking region.
The community event will honor three standout individuals in wine who positively impact economic growth in the Valley with their unique contribution to the art of winemaking and the expansion of viticulture in Santa Barbara County.
Margarita Adventures is honoring Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, with a "Dads Fly Free" adventure tour package. All daring dads accompanied by two or more paying family members, can zipline at no cost.
The Margarita Adventures zipline tour, located in Santa Margarita, features lines spanning more than 7,500 linear feet. It begins with the Double Barrel—an epic 2,800-foot tandem ride—and concludes with the Pinot Express, which travels 1,800 feet over a Pinot Noir vineyard.
Partly cloudy. High 68F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Morning clouds will give way to sunshine for the afternoon. High 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.