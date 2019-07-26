The Lompoc dog shows made their much-anticipated return to Ryon Park on Thursday, kicking off four consecutive days for the bounce-back event.
Specialty shows by the Irish Wolfhound Association of the West Coast jump-started the first set of Lompoc dog shows since 2017.
The event will continue with specialty shows featuring wolfhounds and salukis on Friday, and then the larger all-breed shows put on by the Lompoc Valley Kennel Club will be held on Saturday and Sunday.
Local businesses, nonprofits and a recently retired school administrator were honored Thursday night during the 2019 Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce awards gala.
Held at Hancock College's Marian Theatre, the ceremony to celebrate this year’s winners was attended by approximately 300 people.
Mark Richardson, who retired on July 1 after seven years as superintendent of Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, was selected for the Robert F. Grogan Public Service Award.
Ground was officially broken Thursday morning for the newest addition to the Guadalupe Cultural Center complex.
Sitting behind the Guadalupe Cultural Arts & Education Center and The Yellow House at 1045 Guadalupe St., this third building will complete the complex and expand the capabilities of both the Cultural Arts Center and the Guadalupe Sports Hall of Fame, which is located in The Yellow House.
“This is a dream come true,” said Joe Talaugon, who is financing the $450,000 project. “My wife, Margie, had this dream over 20 years ago, and finally her dream is coming true. Today is a very important day and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
Santa Barbara County Employees Retirement System reported the fund returned an estimated 8.10% on a gross basis, resulting in a net return of 7.74% for the fiscal year ending June 30.
The system’s invested assets at the end of the fiscal year stood at $3.17 billion, an increase of more than $202 million above the prior fiscal year’s end asset value, said Gregory Levin, chief executive officer.
Lodi, the team the Five Cities 14U All-Stars beat by double digits to win the 2019 Central California State Tournament, has put the 2018 13U Babe Ruth World Series champions out of the 2019 14U Pacific Southwest Regional.
Lodi scored two unearned runs in the first inning Thursday, and that was it for the scoring as Lodi stunned the host team 2-0 in an elimination game on Porter Field at the Soto Sports Complex in Arroyo Grande.
"This was pretty much the same Lodi team we'd played before," said Five Cities manager Michael Afzali. "We'd played them four times before and won pretty handily all four times."
Elverhoj Museum in Solvang to debut 'Crossing Paths' exhibit, featuring artist Eyvind Earle & John Cody
A new art exhibition, “Crossing Paths,” featuring artworks by American master Eyvind Earle and new works by sculptor John Cody, will debut Saturday, Aug. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art in Solvang.
The public is invited to celebrate the artistic reunion and the special unveiling of Cody’s newest sculpture at the exhibition's opening reception. There is no charge for admission.
“This creative reunion was driven by Cody’s new body of work," explained Elverhoj Executive Director Esther Jacobsen Bates. "After a 10-year hiatus, he has returned to carving stone with a renewed passion and vision.”
A small brush fire southwest of Santa Maria charred one-half acre of land Wednesday night before fire crews were able to contain the blaze.
Reported just after 10:20 p.m as a quarter-acre fire burning near the intersection of Highway 1 and Black Road, crews were able to contain the fire at one-half acre around 11 p.m.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Daniel Bertucelli said the engine companies that responded to the incident remained on scene for roughly an hour to complete mop-up.
Cause for the fire has not been determined, and the matter remains under investigation.
The blaze was the second fire reported in the region Wednesday. Earlier that day, a vegetation fire blackened 95 acres of dry grass just east of Highway 101 and south of Highway 166.
Buellton has canceled the regular Planning Commission meeting of Aug. 1 due to a lack of items to discuss, said Clare Barcelona, commission secretary.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in the City Council Chambers at 140 W. Highway 246, adjacent to the Buellton Library.
A 20-year-old Lompoc resident was arrested Wednesday on several charges related to sexual assault, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
Colton Blu Mastagni was arrested in the 1500 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
He is accused of sexually assaulting a victim on two separate occasions over the past year.
Mastagni’s suspected crimes include forcible rape, oral copulation with force, false imprisonment and assault with intent to commit rape. His bail was set at $100,000.
Detectives are asking anyone with information related to the investigation or any other sexual assaults allegedly committed by Mastagni to contact the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 805-934-6170.
Today
Foggy early, becoming sunny this afternoon. High around 75F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 76F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.