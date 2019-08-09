Santa Barbara County's 24th Congressional District Rep. Salud Carbajal called on Thursday night for passing new legislation to prevent mass shootings and criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for refusing to advance gun safety bills to the Senate floor during a packed town hall meeting in Santa Maria.
Roughly 300 people gathered in the Veterans Memorial Center for the event, which ran for around 90 minutes and remained spirited throughout as audience members cheered or booed in response to the congressman’s answers or the questions being asked.
Standing in front of the packed auditorium, Carbajal spoke for about 20 minutes before fielding questions from more than 20 people on topics ranging from impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump to immigration and health care.
Can you believe it? At just 15, Parker Reynolds has already qualified for the Olympic Trials in two events
Every swimmer knows the goal of tapering his or her training is to swim a best time at, well, the best time.
The Santa Maria Swim Club's Parker Reynolds swam his best 1,500 freestyle time at the best time last week.
At the Futures Meet in Portland, Oregon, Reynolds qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials. Not just once, but twice.
'We want them to thrive': Alex Jauregui starts the school year as new McKenzie Intermediate principal
Guadalupe students who started the 2019-20 school year at Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School were greeted by high-fives, soul music and words of encouragement from the school's new principal.
Like many of the fifth grade students stepping onto the campus for the first time, Thursday morning was newly minted Principal Alexander Jauregui's first day on campus.
The former Nipomo High administrator replaces former principal Gabe Solorio, who took an early retirement in July after five years with the Guadalupe Union School District.
Pioneer Valley Golf Tournament scheduled for September at Blacklake Golf Course
Entry fee is $350 for a team of four players, or $100 per person (entered as an individual). The fee includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, range balls, a hot dog lunch and a Santa Maria Tri-Tip dinner.
Prize money will be award to top teams, whoever hits the longest drive and who gets the closest to the pin on a par three.
More than a dozen residents of mobile home parks called on the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday to pass a rent stabilization ordinance, saying unchecked rent increases are pricing out some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.
The residents, who spoke during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting, said enforceable controls on rent increases were necessary to protect those residing in the city’s parks, many of whom are seniors on fixed incomes.
Mobile home residents typically own their homes but rent the space on which their houses sit.
Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses and residents in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties affected by earthquakes that occurred July 4 through 12, a U.S. Small Business Administration spokesman said.
Acting Administrator Christopher M. Pilkerton said SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request the agency received Aug. 5 from Mark S. Ghilarducci, director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in 11 California counties, two Arizona counties and one Nevada county.
“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” said Tanya N. Garfield, director of the SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.
Amounts, interest rates and terms vary based on the type of applicant and purpose for the loan.
To apply online, find additional disaster assistance information and download applications, visit https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
For more information, call SBA’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Schools in the Santa Maria Valley from elementary to Allan Hancock College are gearing up for the first day of the new school year. Some of them have already started!
The Santa Maria Times has been there for the first day of school for more than a century, and our photos and news stories capture the excitement and change year over year.
At Pioneer Valley High School, for example, incoming freshmen were welcomed to the campus by the Link Crew this week with loads of games, costumes and hundreds of high-fives.
Recreation and Parks Department hosting free teen pool party today
Local teenagers are invited to enjoy music and free food today at an “End-of-Summer Pool Bash” hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety.
The event will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St. It is open to students from seventh to 12th grade.
The pool party will feature a live DJ and free catering from Vaqueras Taco Truck. Admission is free, and lifeguards will be on duty.
The Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety seeks to reduce youth violence via safe and healthy opportunities for youth.
Questions regarding the Mayor’s Task Force’s activities, including the End-of-Summer Teen Pool Party, may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Public Library to hold Spanish language computer class
The Santa Maria Public Library will host its next Spanish language computer class on Aug. 13 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the learning center on the first floor.
The workshop will focus on the use of software and computer basics. Space is limited, and registration is required.
The class is part of Libraries Illuminated, a project of the Santa Maria Public Library and the California State Library, supported with California Library Services Act funding administered by the California Library Services Board.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information or to register for the class, visit the library’s information desk on the second floor or call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
