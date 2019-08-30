State Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-Templeton, has introduced a California constitutional amendment that could theoretically allow Diablo Canyon Power Plant to continue operating beyond its scheduled closure date by designating nuclear power as a renewable energy source.
However, a spokeswoman for plant owner Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said the constitutional amendment, even if enacted, would have no effect on the company’s plans to close Diablo.
And a representative of an anti-nuclear group said decisions already made by a state agency, the permits required and the costs involved would prevent anyone from purchasing and operating the plant
As the summer sun retreats leaving a hint of warmth in the early evening air, the old cowboy town of Los Alamos is anything but a ghost town on a Friday evening.
Its main street comes alive with both locals and out-of-towners vying for a good table at one of the town's multitude of wineries and eateries.
Last Friday evening, new to the Los Alamos food and beverage scene, a collaborative gastronomical project — part wine tasting room, event space and eatery — called “Cisko Kid Los Alamos” and "Rancho de Ontiveros Wines", hosted a private dinner event and again opened its doors to the public as part of its continued "soft opening" that began in early August.
There are new pieces of public art scattered around the city of Guadalupe, and officials are inviting community members to tour the city and admire the sculptures.
The 19 whimsical statues — created by the late Santa Barbara-based artist Morris Squire — include pieces displaying birds, dancers, flowers and images of golfer Tiger Woods, psychologist Sigmund Freud and comedian Eddie Cantor.
On Thursday, the city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new art, loaned to the city by the Santa Barbara-based Squire Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting arts programming and public art.
Lompoc has rarely lost to Central Coast teams under Andrew Jones. Can Righetti buck that trend Friday night?
In a match-up that figures to stir high interest among many football fans on the Central Coast, Righetti will play Lompoc at 7 p.m. Friday night at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.
"This is a tremendous opportunity for us," Righetti coach Tony Payne said as his team worked out Thursday. "Lompoc is the most consistently successful football program in the area."
"We've really been looking forward to this game," said Righetti running back Kidasi Nepa. "Lompoc has a lot of great athletes."
In advance of Labor Day, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society will waive fees on adoptions during its three-day "Labor of Love" sale.
The no-cost adoption promotion runs from Friday to Sunday and includes all cats and dogs at the Humane Society, located at 1687 W. Stowell Road.
A tongue-in-cheek event during what is traditionally a big time for car sales, the Humane Society will ensure each "certified pre-owned" cat or dog is neutered or spayed and provided with a "theft detection device" or a microchip.
Sean Hawkins, executive director of the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, said summer months are often the most difficult for pets in animal shelters.
"The shelters are full of highly adoptable pets and we are turning to the community for help by asking the public to adopt a homeless pet at the start of the summer season," Hawkins said in a news release. "It's clearance time on all CAT-egories."
The promotion is made possible due to a generous donor who has agreed to cover the adoption fee for all of the shelter's animals through the weekend, Hawkins said.
To view adoptable pets, visit www.smvhs.org/adopt.
The Vandenberg Air Force Base Fire Department is set to conduct two different series of prescribed burns on the military installation before the end of the year.
The burns are planned for Purisima Point Beach and an area near Minuteman Beach. The goal of the burns, according to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, is to reduce the risk of wildfire.
“Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires,” read a portion of a statement from the Air Pollution Control District. “Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires, and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.”
The Lompoc Braves edged the Righetti Warriors 5-4 in a non-league girls tennis match Thursday afternoon at Righetti High School in Orcutt.
“The girls played a good match,” said Lompoc coach Mike Montross. “There were a lot of good matchups. The girls grinded it out. A lot of girls stepped up today and we were able to pull it off.”
“This was a big-time match today,” said Righetti coach Drew Sveiven. “This is the closest match we’ve played this year. Three sets went to tie breaks.”
It all came down to the doubles.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its North County Citizens Academy, scheduled to begin Sept. 11 in Solvang.
The Citizens Academy was developed to educate county residents about the role of law enforcement in their communities and to give participants a better understanding of the operations of the Sheriff’s Office.
The interactive class gives attendees an opportunity to engage in hands-on learning, as they take part in law enforcement training and hear presentations from a variety of units within the department, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.
Topics include a History of the Sheriff’s Office, a Jail Tour, Courthouse Operations, the Coroner’s Bureau, the Emergency Communications Center, Firearms, Forensics Investigations, Air Support, K9, SWAT and Hostage Negotiations, among others.
The Citizen’s Academy will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning at Solvang City Hall, 1644 Oak St., Solvang. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.
The academy will continue for the next six weeks at various locations throughout the county. For more information and to download an application, visit www.sbsheriff.org, and in the “About Us” drop-down menu, click on “Citizens Academy.”
Righetti cruised past Dos Pueblos 249-271 in a non-league girls golf dual at Rancho Maria on Thursday.
Claire Alford shot a 36 to earn medalist honors on the par-35 front nine.
Kira Kase, a sophomore, shot a career-best score of 47. Grace Minetti, a freshman, shot 49. Cameron Reynoso shot 54 and Cassidy Claborn carded a 63.
Santa Barbara County officials agree with most of a grand jury report citing a lack of adequate mental health facilities and services for children and youths but disagree partially with one of the report’s findings and wholly with two others, according to a response approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors.
County staff, however, recommended not implementing some of the grand jury’s recommendations and noted most of them had already been implemented or were being implemented when the report was released.
“The grand jury does investigations over a period of time, and sometimes the [findings] are no longer accurate,” said Alice Gleghorn, director of the Department of Behavioral Wellness.
