World War II ended in 1945, but the Cold War, which lasted more than 40 years, quickly took its place.
On Friday, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the city of Santa Maria will honor Cold War veterans who served between the years 1946 and 1991 during a ceremony at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St.
The Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial ceremony, which starts at 11 a.m., will feature keynote speaker Bob Hatch, a decorated Vietnam War veteran. Other speakers will include Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino and Col. Anthony Mastalir, commander of the 30th Space Wing at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Local agencies will present patriotic wreaths during the ceremony, which is held annually near the anniversary of Pearl Harbor's bombing, to honor the 113 service members from the Santa Maria Valley who were killed in conflicts from World War I to the War on Terror. This year, the ceremony also will include the dedication of a plaque honoring Cold War veterans.
The Mustangs didn't just try to fill the vacancy created after football coach Tim Walsh retired late last month.
Cal Poly swung for the fences.
At a press conference held on campus Wednesday evening, the Mustangs introduced Beau Baldwin, a young coach with a national championship on his résumé , as the man who will fill the void left when Walsh announced his retirement after 11 seasons.
Baldwin, who spent the last three seasons as Cal's offensive coordinator in Berkeley, led Eastern Washington to a national title in 2010.
Santa Barbara County Planning Commission continues appeal for Santa Ynez cannabis cultivation permit
After an all-day hearing on the appeal of a permit for a cannabis cultivation operation on Baseline Avenue in Santa Ynez, the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission continued the hearing until Feb. 5 and directed staff to develop additional conditions that may be tacked onto the permit.
Meeting Wednesday in Santa Maria, some of the commissioners by 4 p.m. were prepared to hash out additional conditions to apply to the land use permit for the planned Hacienda Co. cultivation operation at 3800 Baseline Ave, just east of Highway 154.
But other commissioners weren’t ready to tackle crafting more requirements to address some of the neighbors’ concerns, and Chairman John Parke wanted the applicants to provide a new comprehensive project description that encompassed last-minute changes Hacienda representatives made as well as others they agreed to during the meeting.
“I’m not prepared to vote on this, and I won’t,” Parke said, later adding, “I think it’s important the public respond to changes in the conditions and the study.”
First-year Santa Maria wrestling coach James Gross had a simple explanation for the Saints' win over Arroyo Grande Wednesday night.
"We got the pins and they didn’t," Gross said after his Saints beat the Eagles 54-21 in a non-league dual. "Not one of our guys got pinned."
The Saints, meanwhile, scored six pins in the victory.
Oswaldo Morales, at 126 pounds, and Sam Benitez, at 145, got two of the Saints' pins. They were joined by Anselmo Ventura (132 pounds), Erik Carrizal (152), Nicholas Quang (195) and Pablo Negrete (220).
The Lompoc cannabis industry achieved another milestone Wednesday with the opening of the region’s first establishment that allows on-site consumption.
Seaweed, a dispensary and lounge located at 1101 E. Ocean Ave., celebrated its first sales after an impromptu opening Wednesday evening, less than an hour after the business received its tax certificate. The establishment became the first in Santa Barbara County that allows cannabis consumption on its premises, and is the only such business between Los Angeles and San Francisco.
“It’s great to be open,” said co-owner Todd Mitchell, who received Lompoc’s first commercial cannabis license in July 2018.
“Changes within city staff and stuff like that might’ve led to some [unexpected] changes for us,” he said of the gap between that first license and Wednesday’s soft opening, “but it feels great to be open.”
San Jose doctor with ties to Lompoc arrested; Theresa Colosi being held on murder, kidnapping charges
A San Jose orthopedic surgeon with ties to Lompoc Valley Medical Center was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and attempted kidnapping after she allegedly attacked a woman providing supervised visitation with her son in the parking lot of a Goleta bowling alley and fled to Montana on a private jet.
On Sunday morning, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to the parking lot of Zodo’s Bowling and Beyond in Goleta and found the victim with severe injuries to her head and face, said Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department.
The victim was at the bowling alley as a contractor providing court-ordered supervision between Dr. Theresa Colosi and her 12-year-old son.
“During the visitation, Colosi began to act suspicious while walking with her son, which caught the victim’s attention,” Zick said. “Colosi then swung a metal object at the victim, hitting her in the head several times.”
The Central Coast Rescue Mission is inviting anyone from the community to enjoy a turkey dinner at its annual Christmas Banquet on Friday, Dec. 20
Held from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Santa Maria, the annual event is hosted by the Rescue Mission, which provides homeless men with opportunities for addiction recovery, transitional housing, job training and placement.
Each banquet attendee will receive a raffle ticket. Toys and decorated Christmas trees will be among the prizes awarded to winners.
The Veterans Memorial Community Center is located at 313 W. Tunnell St.
Donations to support the event can be made at www.ccrescuemission.org/christmas or sent by mail to to P.O. Box 6467, Santa Maria, CA 93456-6467.
Santa Maria Public Library will launch its first-ever winter reading program, Reading is Sweet, this month.
Starting Monday, children of all ages can pick up a reading tracker at the library’s youth services desk.
After reading five books, they can return the tracker for a small prize and gumball stickers to help fill a giant gumball mural in the Children’s Room.
The library's goal is to have 1,000 books read by Jan. 17.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed Sundays.
For more information, call Youth Services at 805-925-0994.
Santa Maria officials will hold a community meeting to address issues in the southwest part of the city on Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 402 S. Lincoln St.
The intent of the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., is for city staff to hear from residents in the southwest section of the city about the issues and concerns they have regarding their neighborhoods.
Mayor Alice Patino and city staff will briefly talk about enhancements to municipal services. Information about the 2020 census also will be shared.
Following that, the meeting will move to another room for questions directed toward department representatives.
For purposes of this meeting, the southwest neighborhood is defined as south of Fesler Street and west of Broadway.
The scheduled meeting will be the last of a series of town hall gatherings planned by city officials in recent months.
In August, October and November, the city held meetings to seek input on issues affecting residents in the northeast, northwest and southeast parts of Santa Maria.
Those with questions are asked to contact city spokesman Mark van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
It took Mary Rhodes and the Cabrillo Conquistadores a while to get warmed up but once they got rolling, the floodgates opened and there was no stopping them from sinking the Santa Ynez Pirates’ ship.
Rhodes scored 10 goals in the Conqs '15-8 girls water polo victory Wednesday afternoon at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Kaiya Ogan and Jaime Anderson each scored twice with Carissa Krejdovsky scoring once.
Cabrillo’s starting goal keeper Ashley Valle had five blocked shots and one assist through the first three quarters.
Today
Areas of fog early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High 68F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 67F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. High 68F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High near 65F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Today
Partly cloudy. High 71F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Plentiful sunshine. High around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.