Hundreds of volunteers will take to the streets Saturday for a number of beautification projects, including an effort to clear dense foliage from the front of Temple Beth El — an effort to increase security at the synagogue in the wake of recent shootings.
Since the first event in 2010, Serve Santa Maria has brought together community members to work on cleanup projects throughout the Santa Maria Valley.
Past projects have included painting a church, planting trees at local parks and extensive work on homes that have been cited by code compliance officials.
What if you ran for president and nobody came?
That was the dilemma Santa Maria resident Mark A. Pierce faced Tuesday evening at the Gospel Church on West Fesler Street, where he was prepared to explain his platform, his goals and his plans for achieving them in the Oval Office.
He was scheduled to start his program at 7 p.m., but by 7:30 he still faced a sea of empty chairs.
The sixth annual Day of Hope raised $231,906 to support patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center, surpassing last year’s total by more than $20,000 and bringing the total amount raised over six years to just under $1 million.
The money was primarily raised from residents who paid $1 — and sometimes much more — for special editions of the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News that were sold by over 650 volunteers all across the North County on April 10.
On Tuesday, representatives from Mission Hope Cancer Center announced the fundraising totals during an event to thank volunteers and honor several Day of Hope teams and sponsors.
A battle over water and sewer services for potentially hundreds of new Lompoc homes is being waged between the developers of a proposed subdivision and representatives of a nearby neighborhood utility provider.
Developers of the Burton Ranch housing community, which was initially approved by the Lompoc City Council in 2006, requested and received a second five-year extension on a development agreement with the city during the City Council's April 16 meeting. That extension, approved unanimously, faced some key opposition, however.
Leaders of the Mission Hills Community Services District submitted a six-page letter to the City Council — and individual members addressed the governing body in person on April 16 — to raise concerns with several aspects of the planned development.
The family of a Santa Maria man killed in a multivehicle crash on Highway 135 near Orcutt has filed a wrongful death suit against Gil Pena, the tractor-trailer driver whose big rig slammed into the back of a sedan in a collision near Orcutt.
Filed by victim Rick Motley's surviving family — his wife, Mary, and his two adult sons, James and Jared — last week in Santa Barbara Superior Court, the lawsuit alleges that food service company Sysco Corp. negligently hired and retained Pena, an individual they claim has a history of unsafe vehicle operation.
Santa Maria Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 50-year-old man in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
Jose Antonio Leon Rojas, of Santa Maria, was arrested Friday and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor. Rojas' arrest comes after officers responded to a call of a sexual assault earlier in the month, according to Lt. Paul Van Meel.
On April 11, Rojas allegedly lured a female victim into his white minivan as she was walking to school. According to Van Meel, Rojas sexually assaulted the victim while she was inside his vehicle.
Officers believe there may be other unreported victims given Rojas' "ongoing pattern of criminal conduct." Rojas recently obtained the white minivan he utilized during the alleged April assault, Van Meel said, so additional crimes may have occurred in a different vehicle.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective Mathew Silver at 805-928-3781, ext. 1346. Anonymous tips can also be left at the department tipline by calling 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
Registration open for Cabrillo High Aquarium Summer Camp
Cabrillo High School Aquarium leaders are accepting registrations for the facility’s sixth annual Summer Camp.
The five-day camp, which is designed to show participants how to be an aquarist, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon each day June 10 through June 14. It is open to all students who will be entering the second through ninth grades in the 2019-20 school year.
Campers will gain experience working directly with the aquarium’s animals and exhibits, according to organizers. Each day of camp will include interactive activities, games, crafts, and hands-on aquarium work.
Registration is first-come, first-served and space is limited. The camp costs $125 and includes a T-shirt and unique grade-level appropriate activities each day. All proceeds benefit the aquarium program’s enrichment activities, scholarships, and projects, according to aquarium leaders.
Registration forms are available at Cabrillo High School, at the Lompoc Unified School District office, and on the aquarium’s Facebook page and website at www.cabrilloaquarium.org. Registration forms and payment can be turned in at the Cabrillo High main office.
For a copy of the registration packet or additional information, contact aquarium adviser Chris Ladwig at ladwig.christopher@lusd.org or 805-742-2888.
Baseball: Righetti clinches Mountain League championship with seventh-inning rally in 4-2 win over SLO
Righetti is the Mountain League champion.
The Warriors baseball team scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat San Luis Obispo 4-2 and clinch the outright league title Tuesday afternoon in San Luis Obispo.
The Warriors improved to 20-4 overall and 10-1 in Mountain League games, dropping the Tigers to 8-3, giving Righetti a two-game lead with one game to go in the league standings.
Nipomo was up against it Tuesday.
The Titans were running out of time at home, trailing Mission Prep 3-2 in the seventh inning of a game that would go a long way in determining the Ocean League baseball champion.
So, Nipomo coach Samm Spears decided it was time to put the ball in play.
The Nipomo Titans softball team only needed two innings to score all of their runs on Tuesday.
The host Titans jumped to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, then scored their last three runs in the bottom of the fifth to seal the 6-1 victory over Santa Maria.
With the win, the Titans (11-8 overall) now move to 6-3 in the Ocean League standings -- and has now set themselves up for a battle for second place this Thursday against Pioneer Valley.
Kyle Quinlan made sure there would be no doubles matches in this one.
The Orcutt Academy sophomore rallied for a 4-6, 6-2 (10-4) win over Fresno Edison's Cade Cappello in the No. 5 singles match and gave his team its clinching fifth point in the process.
The No. 4 Spartans beat the No. 5 Tigers 5-1 at Santa Maria Country Club Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Boys Tennis Playoffs.
Pioneer Valley has hired John Beck as its new varsity football coach, the Santa Maria Joint Unified School District announced Tuesday.
Beck was the head coach at Redlands Arrowhead Christian Academy until stepping down after the 2015 season. His most recent coaching stint was with Arroyo Grande in 2017 as the Eagles' defensive coordinator under head coach Mike Hartman.
Beck takes over for John Ruiz, who retired after last season. Ruiz led the Panthers to a 6-5 mark and a second-place finish in the Ocean League in 2018.
Jarred Torres is heading back to a familiar site: The CIF Southern Section swimming and diving finals.
Except this time, the Lompoc Brave will be dealing with the Division 2 gauntlet – a step up from previous years.
After earning high marks in the Los Padres League and in D3 the last two seasons, Torres will be representing the Braves down in Riverside County this Friday and Saturday at Riverside Community College following his record-breaking performances last Thursday at San Marcos.
C.J. Cole only touched the football three times on Saturday at Doerr Field on the Cal Poly campus.
But the St. Joseph High grad collected a combined 110 yards and found the end zone once during the Mustang’s annual spring football game – and that one touchdown stretched 72 yards while bursting through the middle of the Mustang defense.
While playing in front of family, friends and the Mustang fans who all stood alongside the walls at the newly christened practice field, Cole clearly stole the show and looked like his old, electric self in the white Cal Poly uniform.
