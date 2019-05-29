The Lompoc City Council took a significant step toward approving its next budget Tuesday night, but the progress was met with a sharp rebuke from the city’s mayor and some members of the public.
The City Council voted 3-2 to move forward with a version of the 2019-21 biennial budget that is heavy on cost reductions — including the suspension or elimination of several staff positions — and does not take into account any projected funds from a potential sales tax increase, which was initially proposed by City Manager Jim Throop in March as a way for the city to increase revenue.
The Balderas show is hitting the road once again.
This time it's Jose Balderas preparing for an upcoming fight after his brother Karlos scored an impressive knockout last month.
Jose Balderas will fight at the Soboba Casino, some 250 miles south of Santa Maria in San Jacinto. The bout is scheduled for Saturday night.
More than 200 Cabrillo High School seniors got a crash course in financial planning this month as part of the school’s annual Bite of Reality program.
The participating students were submersed in an interactive financial simulation as part of the one-day program, which was held May 21 at the school in partnership with CoastHills Credit Union and 18 other community volunteers.
With the 2020 Census count set to take place next year, Guadalupe city leaders are aiming to have plans in place to ensure they get a count of all residents so they don’t miss out on federal funds.
Mandated to take place every 10 years by the U.S. Constitution, the census is meant to count each and every resident of the country.
In 2020, the count will feature an online response option and a reduction in the number of enumerators going door-to-door — a move city officials worry will result in “hard to count” people not participating.
Teachers and professors expect you to have the hang of things by the start of your second year.
In addition to having a grasp of campus geography and knowing how to balance homework with free time, students should be prepared for intermediate-level coursework that builds off the fundamentals you've honed over the past year.
Which is why, after nearly "failing out" of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Clown College my first year, I was cautiously optimistic at returning for my sophomore year.
Baseball: Caleb Dulay named Mountain League co-MVP with Cooper Benson; Nipomo's Rodriguez and Hernandez split Ocean League MVP
Righetti junior right-hander Caleb Dulay made 13 pitching appearances this year, and he did not lose in any of them.
Dulay compiled a 10-0 record, with six complete games and a measly 0.55 ERA, for a Warriors' team that won the inaugural Mountain League championship.
Dulay is the co-Mountain League baseball MVP, along with highly-touted San Luis Obispo senior Cooper Benson. Benson hit .364, and went 9-3 with a 0.59 ERA as a pitcher.
Stephanie Quayle looks every bit the part of a country music star: young, fit, stylish with a crystal voice and stories to tell. But this up-and-comer has no compunction about stepping down from the red carpet to get her boots dirty in a hometown arena.
“I grew up in 4-H, ran amateur barrels at our house, went to every single rodeo. I love being on the farm, throwing a halter on a horse and getting lost in the fields for days. You put me in an arena with horses and cattle, I feel right at home,” Quayle said.
Five additional felony and three new misdemeanor charges have been filed against the Buellton man accused of sexually abusing three teenage boys from the Santa Ynez Valley, according to court records.
Gregory Scott Ray, 52, pleaded not guilty to the new charges, introduced by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, during an appearance Thursday in Santa Maria Superior Court. The new charges range from misdemeanor sexual battery to sodomy of a minor. Ray now faces a combination of 21 felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from what prosecutors contend to be instances of sexual abuse dating as far back as October 2007.
At least eight alleged male victims — five more than when charges were first filed April 11 — have been named in the amended complaint, according to court records. Identified only as John Doe 1 through 8, the boys were between the ages of 13 and 17 when the acts reportedly occurred.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is preparing for the 2019 “high fire season” by increasing the number of vehicles and firefighters that respond to vegetation fires.
Starting June 3, Santa Barbara County Fire and other local agencies will step up the number of engines, dozers, crews and helicopters that respond to vegetation fires, a department spokesman said. In addition, burn permits for residential burning or hazard reduction will be suspended.
The spokesman said county residents should be extra vigilant about fire safety, remember to maintain vegetation clearance around structures, and prepare and familiarize themselves with a wildfire action plan.
Santa Maria interim city attorney honored for organizing community H-2A meetings, developing ordinance
After two Santa Maria City Council meetings where numerous homeowners and members of the agricultural community, in turn, came to speak about the H-2A program and its effect on the city, then-Assistant City Attorney Phil Sinco knew it would take a lengthy process to resolve everyone’s concerns.
Those council meetings led to five community meetings on the H-2A program and guided the development of an H-2A ordinance for residential properties that sought to balance the desires of multiple stakeholders — a process that Sinco oversaw.
Residents wanted to have an assurance that the neighborhoods where they purchased homes would be reserved for families.
A Templeton man who had a loaded pistol and sawed-off shotgun in his backpack was arrested Friday by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies in the parking lot of an Orcutt fast food restaurant.
Around 10:15 p.m., deputies observed 32-year-old Kyle Kenneth Hogue in the parking lot of Jack in the Box in Orcutt and determined he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, said Kelly Hoover, sheriff’s department spokeswoman.
When deputies searched Hogue, they found a meth pipe in his jacket, Hoover said. In his backpack, deputies found a baton, 9mm pistol and sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun. Both guns were loaded and had no serial numbers.
Hogue also had 100 rounds ammunition for the handgun and six rounds for the 12-gauge shotgun, Hoover said.
He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on weapons and drugs charges, and is being held on $35,000 bail.
A tractor-trailer passed a curve on Highway 166 near Rock Front Ranch causing a car to veer off the roadway on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 2:40 p.m., a truck pulling two flatbed trailers passed a curve, causing a car to go off the highway, according to the CHP’s online traffic incident information page. The truck continued east on Highway 166.
No one was injured in the incident, according to the CHP. Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials also responded to the scene.
