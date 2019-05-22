Santa Maria City Council voted narrowly to move forward with an affordable housing project for those with special needs in the northwest part of the city, despite concerns from neighbors about parking issues and the impact on property values.
The project — called Cox Bungalows — initially called for the construction of 30 residential units and a community center on a 1.3-acre lot at the corner of Cox Lane and Blosser Road for use as market-rate senior housing.
In April, after the land was acquired by the Housing Authority for Santa Barbara County, the project went before the Planning Commission for an amendment to be restricted to low-income housing for those with special needs — a designation needed to secure the tax credits that would help fund the project.
After more than two years of fundraising, a planned multimillion-dollar renovation of Lompoc’s Huyck Stadium is close to becoming a reality.
Leaders within Lompoc Unified School District and the independent Campaign for the Lompoc Community Track and Sports Field, which are jointly funding the planned $3.3 million project, announced this month they have reached their fundraising goal for the first phase of work and are looking to begin construction at the midtown venue as early as this November.
That timeline would have the work completed by April 2020.
When Kimberly Gomez Santos steps onto the Sacramento State University campus this fall as a transfer student, the soon-to-be Hancock College alumna will do so with an extra $3,000 in her pocket.
Packed into the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium at Hancock College, more than 600 students, educators and community members cheered and clapped as Santos announced she will be the first in her family to attend a four-year college.
Provided as a scholarship by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, the extra money will help her offset the cost of books and other materials.
A demand that the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors act to halt global warming and deny proposed oil developments in northern Santa Barbara County set up a potential clash of supervisors’ ideologies at the June 4 meeting.
After hearing those public comments, 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said she intends to introduce a resolution to support a Green New Deal at that meeting.
But 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam said he found some of the discussion disturbing, predicting a split vote on the resolution and a discussion he isn’t looking forward to.
Vandenberg AFB among 6 finalists for Space Command headquarters; selection supported by Carbajal, Feinstein, Harris
Vandenberg Air Force Base is one of six installations being considered to host the headquarters of the new U.S. Space Command, and California’s top elected officials are among those advocating for its selection.
President Donald Trump directed the establishment of the U.S. Space Command in December as the 11th functional Unified Combatant Command of the U.S. military.
The six finalists to host the command, which include four Air Force bases in Colorado and an Army post in Alabama, were announced this month by Heather Wilson, the secretary of the Air Force.
A group of about 100 family members and supporters of 10 nurses from Santa Maria and Lompoc gathered Tuesday at Marian Regional Medical Center for a luncheon honoring their nomination during Nurses Week by peers and community members and tapped by a panel of judges for recognition for outstanding work in their various specialties.
Hancock College President/Superintendent Kevin Walthers, Dignity's Senior Director of Mission Integration and Education Heidi Summers and Marian Chief Nurse Executive Officer Candice Monge gave remarks during the lunch, which featured videos about each of the nurses.
The nurses' stories were published May 5 in a special section of the Santa Maria Times and Lompoc Record and were presented to them in frames during the luncheon, hosted by Marian Regional Medical Center and the Santa Maria Times.
Nurses recognized included Lennaya Smith, Lompoc Health; Stephanie Vega, Marian Regional Medical Center; Deborah Masullo, Marian Regional Medical Center; Janelle Minor, Marian Regional Medical Center; and Barbie Rogers, Dignity Health.
Also recognized were nurses Wendy Miles, Marian Regional Medical Center; Mae Lagua, Marian Extended Care; Delia Espino, Lompoc Valley Medical Center; Dee Dee Solano, Marian Regional Medical Center; and Elizabeth Pico, Marian Extended Care.
The cause of a wildland fire Saturday that burned about 2 acres in Santa Ynez was caused by a man using a propane torch to eradicate weeds, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.
A County Fire investigator subsequently educated the man on the dangers of using torches to eliminate weeds and issued him a citation for allowing a fire to escape his control and for burning flammable material on a designated “no burn day,” said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, public information officer.
Bertucelli noted County Fire does not recommend using torches or open flames for weed control, and the practice is illegal in many parts of the county.
He added that all permit burning must occur on permissible burn days and all permit instructions must be followed when conducting burn operations.
The Santa Maria Public Library will host its free bike clinic, "Bike Kitchen," from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Lavagnino Plaza in front of the library.
Community members can bring in their bicycles, and a representative from Bici Centro Santa Maria will be on hand to assist them in learning how to repair their bikes.
Tools and consumables will be provided free of charge.
Bike clinics will be held at the library through August.
The event is supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the state librarian.
The library, located 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Former longtime Santa Maria High School girls tennis coach Ginny Barnett will be inducted into the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame at the NSBCART's annual awards and induction dinner at the Elks Lodge Wednesday night.
"Absolutely," Barnett said by phone when she was asked by phone if she was surprised by the honor.
"It was quite a shock, for sure. I never though anything like that would ever take place. It's quite an honor."
Headed to the Hall of Fame: Lompoc High AD Claudia Terrones, the former Knight and Bulldog, to be inducted Wednesday night
Claudia Terrones has a résumé filled with league championships, CIF playoff appearances and state championship runs as a decorated coach and athlete.
But on Wednesday, she will be adding this title: Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Hall of Famer.
The Lompoc High athletic director and longtime girls basketball head coach is among three new inductees on Wednesday night at the awards banquet inside Santa Maria’s Elks Lodge.
