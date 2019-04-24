Following residents' complaints about the noise and disruption caused by fireworks, the Guadalupe City Council moved Tuesday to adopt an ordinance restricting the use of fireworks only to specified hours on the Fourth of July.
The ordinance, which city officials hope will crack down on the use of illegal fireworks, was developed following two community meetings to solicit input from Guadalupe residents.
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies arrested an alleged gang member on drug and weapons charges Tuesday after executing a search warrant in Santa Maria.
Around 9 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant in the 600 block of West Morrison Avenue, a department spokeswoman said. During the search, 5 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 ounces of cocaine, 3 ounces of black tar heroin, $7,000 in cash and a stolen 9mm handgun were recovered.
While the number of students graduating with two-year degrees and vocational training certificates has gone up since 2014, a coalition of industry groups, educators and social service organizations say increasing local job training opportunities and adult English literacy rates are key to bolstering the regional economy.
Established in 2014 to improve quality of life in northern Santa Barbara County, Tuesday afternoon's biannual Workforce and Literacy Initiative, or WALI, forum gave educators and employers an opportunity to discuss how to align their career technical education curriculum with entry-level and early-career jobs.
Local high school students learned how to land a job during a two-day Career Camp at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center in Santa Maria.
Sixteen students -- all female and representing Santa Maria Valley high schools -- received training in how to write a resume, develop strong entry-level job skills and prepare for a first interview.
The city's Recreation and Parks Department hosted the camp, held Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
A Santa Maria double amputee will soon have May 6 etched in his heart forever: He’ll throw out the first pitch inside Dodger Stadium.
Mark Andersen, who lost both legs in a boating incident at Lake Nacimento nearly 20 years ago, will throw out the first pitch when the National League champion Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves that Monday evening, according to Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics in Santa Maria.
Andersen's legs were cut off by a boat’s propeller at Nacimento Lake in 2000, but he managed to make it to shore, then was airlifted by helicopter to the nearest hospital.
Tickets are available now for this year's Mother Son Luau, which is put on annually by the Lompoc Recreation Division.
For the second straight year, the festivities will take place over two nights — from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on both Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. Due to the popularity of the dance, preregistration is required. Tickets are $25 per couple with additional children costing $10 each.
The Santa Maria Police Department are searching for two people suspected of being involved in a robbery and kidnapping that took place Thursday.
After receiving a call for services, responding officers discovered a victim allegedly had been kidnapped and robbed by two unknown suspects, a department spokesman said.
The first suspect is an Hispanic male, approximately 35 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a medium build and dark hair, the spokesman said. The second suspect is a white female, approximately 45 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a medium build, short blond hair and green eyes.
In addition to identifying the suspects, detectives are asking for the public's assistance to identify the driver of a white sedan that possibly picked up a white female somewhere in the area of Black Road and Stowell Road on Thursday night.
Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further details are being released, the spokesman said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Maria Police Detective Philip Dix at 805-928-3781, ext. 2424. Callers can also leave a tip, which can be anonymous, at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
Work on the Salsipuedes Creek Bridge on Highway 1 south of Lompoc will continue this month with a lane reduction and temporary traffic signals, according to Caltrans.
The project involves replacement of the bridge, as well as construction of a retaining wall and fish passage. The traffic signals, according to Caltrans, will be in continuous operation through May 2020. They will maintain one-way reversing traffic control with the width of each lane reduced to 11.5 feet without shoulders until October, Caltrans reported.
Oversized vehicles will be required to use an alternate route during the work.
Scheduled construction activities this month will include the structure excavation for stage two of the bridge construction.
The contractor for the $5 million project is Santa Maria-based CalPortland Construction. The project is expected to be completed in June 2021, according to Caltrans.
“Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones,” read a portion of a release from the state’s department of transportation.
For more information on the project, or for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, community members can call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3237 or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#sb.
A poetry contest hosted by the Santa Maria Public Library Foundation is asking area kids to submit their best verses about cowboys or cowgirls and their work, life on the range, the land or the west.
Any youths from kindergarten through high school age can enter by submitting an original poem with an entry form at any branch of the Santa Maria Public Library by May 3.
The library has branch locations in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Los Alamos, Guadalupe and Cuyama.
Entry forms can be picked up at local library branches or printed out from the library website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library. Multiple poems may be submitted by each participant, but each poem must be attached to a separate entry form.
Prizes for entries in each grade category will be presented at the Cowboy Poetry Event to be held at the Santa Maria Public Library at 2 p.m. May 18.
The main library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The library is closed Sundays.
For more information, contact the library’s youth services desk at 805-925-0994.
Tuesday, the Knights came to play.
The St. Joseph baseball team, hosting a pair of games in the annual Nipomo Spring Classic, cruised to victory in both its contests, routing Orcutt Academy in the first game 8-0 and dropping Fremont Christian 10-0 in a game that was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Knights' win over Fremont Christian is just the latest victory against an opponent with a better record. Fremont Christian came into the game 14-4 on the season and leading the Bay Counties League with a 4-0 record.
The Nipomo offense had one good inning Tuesday.
Ricardo Rodriguez made sure one good inning was enough.
The senior Nipomo right-hander notched his seventh complete game of the year, blunting a late Reedley Immanuel rally and preserving a 4-3 win for the host team in a Nipomo Spring Classic game at Nipomo.
The Santa Ynez Pirates and San Marcos Royals staged an epic Channel League baseball battle Tuesday afternoon at Santa Ynez High School.
Ben Perez blasted a walk-off double off the left field wall, scoring Dante Berouty, to give the Pirates a 2-1 win in 13 innings.
“I struggled all day waiting for my pitch and I finally got it and hit it down the line,” said Perez. “I thought, if it stayed fair, it was gone. I was happy it got down. It was a good way to go out.”
One week ago, the Lompoc High boys track and field team celebrated the regular season Channel League title.
On Saturday, the Braves added their latest title…and one with even more significance…
Santa Barbara County champions – which was what the Braves claimed in Santa Ynez on Saturday.
And the latest accolade for LHS headlines this week’s Zo’s Gold Mines.
Today
Mainly sunny. High 83F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 76F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.