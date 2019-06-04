The 2019 Santa Barbara County Fair will host the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Classic, which features elite riders and bulls in a competition that pits guts and determination against muscle and raw power.
Held on July 13 at the Santa Maria Fairpark’s Minetti Arena, "the toughest sport on dirt” will be highlighted during the fourth day of the fair, which runs from July 10 to 14.
During the PBR season, each rider is competing for the title of PBR world champion and a share of more than $10 million in prize money, including the $1 million year-end bonus for the season’s best bull rider.
About 125 eighth grade students from Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School were honored Monday evening during a ceremony recognizing the 2019 promoting class, eighth grade students who will continue to ninth grade at a different school.
Families clapped and cheered as the students, each dressed in green robes —the school's color — crossed the stage and shook hands with Guadalupe Union School District staff and members of the district's board of trustees.
The 76th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo brought out an estimated 35,000 people and raised a record $800,000 for charitable causes during its four-day run.
"The stands were full, there were people on the midway, parking was full," said Johnna Clark, media director for the rodeo.
The multiday rodeo was the 21st stop on the Pro Rodeo Tour, which is under a new playoff format. Under the new format, participants earn points competing at the top 60 rodeos around the country to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
The Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for all adult cats during the month of June, in honor of national Adopt-a-Cat Month.
The no-cost adoption promotion includes all adult cats at the Humane Society, located at 1687 W. Stowell Road, Petco, 615 E. Betteravia Ave., and PetSmart, 2306 S. Bradley Road.
All cats have been examined by a shelter veterinarian, spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated and microchipped. All cats go home with a bag of Purina cat food and a voucher for a free health exam from a participating area veterinarian.
A potential sales tax increase has been one of the most discussed topics during this year’s Lompoc budget hearings, and now at least one community organization is looking to get a clearer view on how residents really feel about taxing themselves.
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that it had launched an online survey regarding the addition of a 1% sales tax increase, and local residents are invited to weigh in on the matter. The announcement came just six days after the Lompoc City Council decided via a split 3-2 vote to move forward with a budget that does not take into account any potential new revenue from a sales tax increase, a move that had been recommended by city staff as a way to generate revenue and balance the city’s budget.
Thirty-nine students graduated from Lompoc Unified School District’s Adult School and Career Center during a festive celebration Monday evening at El Camino Community Center.
Each of the graduating adults received the equivalent of a high school diploma after completing the necessary coursework. They were recognized during the graduation ceremony as their family members and friends looked on.
The ceremony was followed by a brief reception with refreshments.
A stalking charge has been filed against the Lompoc man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend over Easter Sunday 2017, according to court records.
The second criminal complaint -- filed May 29 by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office -- alleges Jorge Tovar, 28, violated a court order after he repeatedly followed, harassed or threatened his ex-girlfriend, Elyse Erwin, to the point where she feared for her life or the life of her family — including their daughter. Erwin and Tovar shared custody of the 6-year-old.
According to the complaint, the alleged stalking incident occurred within a one-year period prior to Erwin's death.
How many times have you made the car trip from North County south to the coast on Highway 101? Probably more than you can count.
How many times have you tooled along 101 just below Gaviota, enjoyed the hill and canyon vistas on the non-ocean side of the highway, and thought, gee, there’s a giant landfill just over that hill? Probably never, unless you have an abiding interest in garbage or public utilities operations.
