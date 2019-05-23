The final Round Table of 2019 honored the top athletes of the year and added three names into its Hall of Fame.
The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table met once more on Wednesday night inside Santa Maria’s Elks Lodge – but this time to recognize the athletes of the year, the 2019 Hall of Fame class and honor the scholar athletes.
Maggie Usher of Santa Ynez softball took home Female Athlete of the Year honors. Usher, who is also active in rodeo, wasn’t present to accept her award due to another event at SYHS.
After more than an hour of discussion, the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday asked city staff to solicit more feedback and gather more information before deciding whether or not to join the Monterey Bay Community Power Authority's community choice energy program.
Community choice energy programs are meant to serve as an alternative to investor-owned utility energy supply systems.
Under the system, local entities aggregate the buying power of individual customers to secure alternative energy supply contracts.
To float, or not to float? That was the question more than two dozen Nipomo High School students attempted to answer Wednesday afternoon during a test of engineering and innovation, buoyancy and basic aquatic skills.
Lined up at the edge of the school pool, 10 teams of students unveiled the cardboard and duct tape boats they were certain would lead them to victory in the school's annual cardboard boat regatta.
Designed and constructed over a two-week period, the boats each carry two students tasked with completing a lap in the pool without getting wet.
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County threw an anniversary party in Lompoc on Wednesday that, fittingly, focused on healthy eating and drinking habits and also provided attendees with the resources to continue those routines at home.
The festive gathering was held to mark the two-year anniversary of the Foodbank’s Alma Cena Sana Food and Healthy Living Center.
About 200 community members converged on Lompoc’s El Camino Community Center for the celebration, which featured displays from several partner organizations, live music, cooking demonstrations and dozens of boxes of fresh, healthy produce for attendees to take with them.
For nearly four decades, Diane McMahon guided Hancock College’s dance program, from directing choreography to teaching students various dance styles.
But after 38 years overseeing the fine arts and dance program, McMahon is calling it a career.
McMahon is among 20 faculty and staff members who are retiring from Hancock this spring after contributing a combined 450 years of service.
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors appeared ready Tuesday to issue a request for proposals from companies interesting in providing ambulance services after hearing a report on the first phase of a study analyzing the existing emergency medical services system.
But staff convinced the board to wait until phases two and three are complete, which they said will provide the data needed for the board to decide whether to issue an RFP or renegotiate a new contract with American Medical Response, the current ambulance service provider.
Instead, supervisors voted 5-0 to extend AMR’s contract another 18 months, rather than the year staff had requested, which will provide time for staff to boil down the results of the entire report and prepare a recommendation to the board.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released the identity of a man found dead near Lompoc last week.
On Friday, the body of Maurilio Manzano Gonzalez, 34, of Santa Maria was found near his vehicle in the 5600 block of Santa Rosa Road, east of Lompoc, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding of his death, which they consider suspicious, Hoover said.
Due to the active investigation, no additional information is being released at this time, she said.
Santa Maria Police detectives are requesting public help in identifying three people who are suspects in an identity fraud investigation.
The suspects have been in Santa Maria recently but it is unclear if they are residents of the city, a police spokesman said.
Anyone who recognizes any of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Mathew Silver at 805-928-3781, ext. 1346. Callers can also leave tips at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
A 70-year-old man suffered major injuries Wednesday afternoon when his SUV rolled over on Highway 246 west of Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
County Fire responded with two engine companies about 2:38 p.m. when a vehicle accident was reported in the 7600 block of West Highway 246 and arrived to find a Jeep Cherokee lying on its roof, County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
Firefighters helped the driver — the sole occupant — out of the vehicle to be evaluated by paramedics, who determined he had suffered major injuries.
The second engine company went to the nearby Williams Ranch and set up a landing site for a CalSTAR helicopter, Eliason said.
An AMR ambulance transported the man to the ranch, where he was transferred to CalSTAR 7 and flown to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Trauma Center for treatment.
Eliason said the officers from the Buellton Area Office of the California Highway Patrol are investigating the cause of the crash.
Three St. Joseph athletes spent some extra time in their school's library on Wednesday.
They better get used to doing that.
The trio of Knights committed to study and also compete at four-year universities in a ceremony held during their school's lunch period Wednesday.
Days after he retired as Hancock College's track and field coach, his fellow Western State Conference coaches named Louie Quintana WSC Track and Field Coach of the Year.
The award was announced Tuesday.
"I've been coaching at the community college level for 19 years, and this award feels like the perfect way to be honored during my final season," Quintana said in a Hancock-issued press release.
Julian Araujo is headed to Poland after all.
The Lompoc native, who signed his first professional contract with the L.A. Galaxy earlier this year, was added to the United States Youth National Team roster for the FIFA U20 World Cup, which begins this week in Poland.
The United States U20 team, made of the nation's top players under 20 years of age, is scheduled to begin play in the tournament Friday against Ukraine's U20 team.
It's not every day that the story of a Righetti High School graduate's life journey is on the front pages of ESPN.com.
But that's what happened Wednesday.
The story of Stevie Wisz, who starred on the Righetti High School softball team before graduating in 2015, was on the homepage of ESPN.com, starting Wednesday afternoon.
Today
Morning fog, then cloudy this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 71F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.