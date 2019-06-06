Bindo Grasso is one of the last of his kind.
A Pathfinder with the 101st Airborne Division during World War II, he parachuted into France the night before D-Day to light the way for fellow paratroopers.
Nearly 75 years later, sitting in his Guadalupe home with granddaughter Stacey Moody, herself a Desert Storm veteran, Grasso, 96, recalled the flight over France into enemy territory on the night of June 5, 1944, and shared memories of events that shaped the course of world history.
An outspoken group of roughly 150 Orcutt Union School District educators defended their colleagues and profession Wednesday night from what they contend to be "attacks" and cyberbullying by members of a Facebook group calling for reform.
The founder of the Facebook group, who is also a district parent, denied the allegations.
For roughly 15 minutes at the start of a crowded board of trustees meeting, teachers and staff from Orcutt schools challenged what they say is inaccurate information regarding classroom instruction and teacher behavior that has proliferated online in the 300-member "Orcutt Families for Education Reform" (OFFER) group on Facebook.
Public opinion was split over a proposed expansion of an aquifer exemption in the Cat Canyon oil field at a hearing conducted late Wednesday afternoon in Santa Maria by two state agencies, but most of those who spoke were opposed.
Before the meeting got underway at 4 p.m., about 30 individuals representing more than half a dozen environmental organizations rallied against the expansion in front of the Veterans Memorial Community Center, where well over 100 people gathered for the technical presentation and had the opportunity to speak for or against the proposal.
The California Department of Conservation and the State Water Resources Control Board plan to evaluate opinions to determine whether the state should apply for exemption with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Milestone moments were celebrated, along with grit and perseverance, on the Maple High School lawn Wednesday afternoon.
The continuation school for students in the Lompoc Valley graduated a record 67 in its Class of 2019. Additionally, two students were accepted into California universities -- Elizabeth Ward, UC Santa Cruz and Michael Macias, San Jose State -- a first in several years for Maple, according to Principal Katy Wallace.
Aaron Rice, the manager of the Northside Royals, came into the season hoping and praying for six wins.
His players have given him much more than that.
The Royals eased past the Southside Braves 6-2 on Wednesday night, moving into the Santa Maria Elks City championship game.
Santa Maria offers free flicks
The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure And Youth (PLAY), Inc. announce the return of free Movies in the Park this summer.
The Movies in the Park series presents a different family-friendly movie in a City park on select Saturdays throughout summer. All movies begin at dusk. The lineup is as follows:
Love bikes, but don’t know the first thing about fixing them?
Don't miss this free bike clinic at the Santa Maria Library’s Lavagnino Plaza, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 14, and Friday, June 28.
Free bike clinics will be offered at the Library through August — patrons can bring in their bicycles and a representative from Bici Centro Santa Maria, will be on-hand to assist in learning how to repair and maintain the bicycle. Tools and consumables will be provided free of charge during the bicycle clinics.
A multivehicle crash on Highway 1 briefly blocked traffic at the intersection of Brown Road, just south of Guadalupe, on Wednesday.
Responding just before 11:30 a.m., crews from Guadalupe and Santa Barbara County Fire encountered three vehicles upon arrival — including two with major front-end damage.
Three patients suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, according to emergency scanner traffic, while a fourth sustained moderate injuries.
The city of Santa Maria will hold a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. June 13 in the Vitalant bloodmobile.
The bloodmobile will be located in the parking lot between the lawn bowling green and the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, along South McClelland Street, directly across from the Santa Maria Public Library.
While donations of all blood types are encouraged, donors with Type O-negative blood are especially needed, because O-negative red cells can be transfused to anyone, a city spokesman said. O-negative red blood cells are often used to help patients when there is no time to determine the patient’s own blood type.
Also, donors with Type AB (positive or negative) are needed, the spokesman said. Type AB plasma can be given to all patients, and is the only plasma used for trauma patients and neonatal babies.
To sign up as a donor with a reserved time, contact Mark van de Kamp, city blood drive coordinator, at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
Santa Maria Civic Theatre co-founder Meg Smith will speak about the history of the long-running community theater program during the next Heart of the Valley presentation at 10:15 a.m. June 15.
The free series, which is held in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library each month, features different expert speakers talking about various aspects of local history.
The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region.
The program is the result of a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras and the library.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged.
Today
Foggy early, becoming sunny this afternoon. High around 70F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.