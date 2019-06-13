A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was successfully launched from, and then landed back at, Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday morning, causing sonic booms that resonated throughout the Central Coast.
The rocket lifted off from VAFB’s Space Launch Complex-4 at 7:17 a.m.
It soared through heavy fog and a mostly cloudy sky over the Lompoc Valley as it delivered three satellites into orbit for the Canadian Space Agency as part of the RADARSAT Constellation mission.
Talk about how to reconfigure school facilities returned to the Guadalupe Union School District board of trustees Wednesday night as development of the Pasadera housing project nears a milestone.
When contractors broke ground on the 800-unit development in 2015, plans for a new school – the district’s third – were included in the project. Construction on the new junior high school can start as early as next summer if developers build 279 homes by then.
With more than 200 homes completed as of June 4, trustees and administrators began brainstorming how the three schools – Mary Buren Elementary, Kermit McKenzie Intermediate and the yet-to-be-named school site – should be configured to best serve their growing student body.
Santa Maria Police release names of 4 sex offenders arrested during compliance enforcement operation
The Santa Maria Police Department has released the names of four sex offenders arrested in late May during a compliance enforcement operation, after initially declining to do so.
Raul Valdez, Keith Alonzo Coleman and Corbin Rosenberg were arrested and charged with violating the terms of their parole. Garry Garner was arrested and charged with a parole violation and possession of child pornography.
During the operation, which took place May 28, detectives contacted, interviewed and searched 11 sex offenders living within the city. State parole officers and an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted Santa Maria Police.
A 35-year-old Lompoc woman arrested Monday in connection with the death of her 74-year-old missing neighbor has been charged with murder, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors allege Melissa Martin killed Eldri Jauch with a deadly weapon — identified as a baseball bat — on June 5.
Jauch was last seen the morning of June 4, according to the Lompoc Police Department, and reported missing June 6.
Martin did not enter a plea during her Wednesday afternoon appearance in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc, opting to continue the arraignment until July.
She is being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $2 million bail.
Lompoc police located Jauch's body at Martin's home Sunday, following a tip from a witness.
Officers tracked Martin to a home in the area of Santa Ynez and arrested her on suspicion of murder.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. will share information about its Community Wildfire Safety Program with customers in northern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties at an open house Thursday, June 20.
No formal presentation is planned, so customers can drop by Embassy Suites SLO , 333 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo, anytime between 6 and 8 p.m., a company spokesman said.
Separate webinars also will be available for those who are unable to attend an event in person.
Franklin Car Club members traveled from around the world to Buellton this week to celebrate the annual Franklin Westrek — and the group's official 50th anniversary.
Car club members and their 28 classic cars visited Central Coast locations this week that included Vandenberg Air Force Base and Hearst Castle from their home base at Pea Soup Andersen's in Buellton.
Fire crews from Station 30 in Solvang responded to a vegetation fire at 11 a.m. on the 39-acre Buttonwood Winery & Vineyard property, located off the 1200 block of Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang.
Buttonwood winemaker Karen Steinwachs said the fast-moving fire was started by a mower hitting a rock and burned 1.4 acres of dry grass in the back canyon of the property west of the cabernet sauvignon vines before firefighters extinguished it.
Steinwachs said she was shaken up, but no people or vines were harmed.
"It was really scary. It moved so fast," Steinwachs said. "They (firefighters) were here quick and had it out in 15 minutes."
Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said the fire burned in a canyon but was surrounded on three sides by vineyards, which helped the effort to control the flames.
The department sent three engines, two hand crews and an air support helicopter to the fire, adding no structures were threatened, no evacuations were needed and no one was injured.
Buellton City Council is scheduled to approve hiring a new city manager with 30 years experience in local government at its Thursday meeting, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Scott Wolfe is currently serving as planning director and deputy city manager for Westlake Village, where he’s worked for the past 19 years, according to a press release from Buellton.
He will replace Marc Bierdzinski, who is retiring from his post as planning director and city manager at the end of June after 14 years with the city.
The city did not provide an anticipated date for Wolfe to begin his duties with Buellton.
In addition to Westlake Village, Wolfe has worked for the cities of Palmdale, Thousand Oaks and Moorpark and has experience working with other government agencies through his positions in both the private and public sectors.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks and is currently pursuing a doctorate in public administration from Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia.
Married with three grown children, he and wife Jennette are currently raising two boys, ages 12 and 14, and two girls, ages 10 months and 2 years.
Thursday's meeting will take place in the City Council Chambers at 140 W. Highway 246, behind the Post Office.
Zach Torra got a lot of offers as to where to play baseball in 2020, but it was pretty much of a foregone conclusion that he would choose UC Santa Barbara.
"UC Santa Barbara was my first choice," Torra, a left-handed pitcher who graduated from Santa Ynez High School, said last week.
"They have a quality program, they always get a lot of players drafted (in the Major League Baseball draft), and this year they had 10 players drafted."
