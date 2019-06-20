Santa Maria planners table vote on proposed 30-unit apartment complex to hear more about train noise
Citing concerns about noise from the nearby railroad, the Santa Maria Planning Commission chose to postpone a decision on the Oakley Court Apartments, a proposed residential development of 30 apartments located in the southwest portion of the city.
The proposed project, which is being developed by Gustavo Alvarez, would be built on a 2.1-acre lot and include a mix of one- and two-story buildings.
The project site is located in the 800 block of Oakley Drive, at the end of a cul-de-sac. Each of the tenant units would include two bedrooms and one bathroom, and be around 790 square feet.
Preparing for third open-heart surgery, Stevie Wisz throws out first pitch at All-Star softball game
The game of softball has always given Stevie Wisz purpose.
Over the last month, though, it has given her even more.
As her softball career ends, Wisz, the former Righetti High standout who walked on to the team at UCLA, has found a new way to channel what the game has given her.
Want your teen to experience the beauty of the Central Coast and challenge themselves at the same time?
Don't miss the Summer Teen Trails program hosted by the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department’s Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center and the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety.
Teens 7th through 12th grades are invited to participate in Summer Teen Trails, which promotes positive relationships with peers, exploring new interests and physical recreation.
The first phase of the Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness in Santa Barbara County was accepted on a 5-0 vote but with a mixture of optimism and pessimism Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors.
Dinah Lockhart, deputy director of the Community Services Department, told supervisors the first phase of the plan had to be developed and accepted by the board for the county to be eligible for future state grants to help the homeless.
Winning was secondary Wednesday night, said Xiao Gin and Ashley Daugherty. Still, they said, it was nice to win.
"It's always nice to play the game," Gin, an Oregon State signee who pitched for San Luis Obispo in high school, said after her North team defeated the South 5-0 at Hancock College in an abbreviated second annual area North-South Softball game.
Daugherty, a Texas A&M signee who pitched Templeton to the 2019 Central Section Division 3 championship, didn't allow a hit in her four innings of work. Gin came on in the top of the fifth, gave up a lead-off single to Emma Holt of Arroyo Grande, and that was it for the South offense. The game ended after the top of the fifth.
Murder charges were filed Wednesday against the Santa Maria man who killed two women during what prosecutors claim was a fatal DUI crash March 16 near Donovan Road and Miller Street.
Along with two counts of murder, Javier Artemio Cortes was charged with one count of driving with a blood alcohol level above California's 0.08% limit, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
Cortes pleaded not guilty and denied all special allegations -- that he drove at an excessive speed, had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, and caused great bodily injury to multiple people -- during his arraignment in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Wednesday.
A motorcyclist who died Saturday in a crash on North Broadway was identified as Richard Kittle, 44, of Louisiana, by the Santa Maria Police Department.
Kittle, who was reportedly in California for work, was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a semitruck-and-trailer rig on North Broadway between Preisker Lane and the Highway 101 onramp.
He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but witnesses said he may have been speeding when his motorcycle went under the truck.
The truck driver was not injured in the crash.
That section of North Broadway was shut down for several hours while Santa Maria police investigated the crash.
A woman was trapped in her vehicle and suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash about 11:25 a.m. Wednesday on Harris Grade Road.
The woman, who was not identified, was driving a Chevrolet HHR and attempting to make a left turn from Onstott Road onto Harris Grade Road when the crash occurred, said Officer Kevin McCool of the California Highway Patrol's Buellton Area Office.
Another vehicle southbound on Harris Grade Road was preparing to turn left onto Onstott and blocked the woman's view of an oncoming Honda Civic, McCool said.
As she pulled out, her HHR was struck by the Civic.
It took rescuers about 15 minutes to extricate the woman from her vehicle, said Mike Eliason, spokesman for Santa Barbara County Fire Department, which responded with units from Lompoc Fire Department.
The woman may have suffered a broken clavicle and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for treatment, McCool said.
Eliason said the man driving the Honda sedan suffered minor injuries in the crash that blocked Harris Grade Road for about half an hour.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Buellton Area Office of the California Highway Patrol.
The identity of the man killed in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in Buellton has been released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Pietro Boumpensiero, 79, of Templeton suffered injuries that later proved fatal when his vehicle and another one collided about 5 a.m. at the southbound Highway 101 offramp to Avenue of the Flags.
The impact caused both vehicles to overturn, with one coming to rest lying on its side in the middle of the offramp and the other on its roof in the grass, the California Highway Patrol said.
Boumpensiero was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
The CHP is still investigating the crash, and officers asked anyone with information about the collision to call the Buellton Area Office at 805-688-5551.
