Five Santa Maria Swim Club members, including one who qualified for Olympic Trials, honored at Downtown Fridays
Five local swimmers who competed at the regional championships — including one who qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in two events — were honored by Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino and Downtown Fridays at its Aug. 23 event at Town Center West.
Santa Maria Swim Club members Parker Reynolds, Blake Simpson, Keshaun Patel, Marcos Hillje-Enthoven and Wyatt Marsalek competed at the Futures Meet — the regional championships for Hawaii, California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho — in Portland, Oregon.
Marcos Hillje-Enthoven and Wyatt Marsalek were honored in absentia Friday evening.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson, vandalism and hate crimes after a shed was damaged by fire Friday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said.
County Fire Department firefighters responded to the Winepress Church in the 800 block of Cambria Avenue in Orcutt about 12:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from a shed behind the main church building, Capt. Jason Toole said.
Firefighters made entry into the shed and were able to quickly extinguish the flames before the spread to the church and nearby residences.
Most of the fire damage was limited to the outside of the shed, Toole said.
Sheriff's deputies who also responded to the fire found a man sitting near the burning shed on the west side of the property, Lt. Erik Raney said.
The man, identified as Gage Rowdy Tuttle, allegedly admitted starting the fire in an act directed at the church.
Tuttle was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $50,000, Raney said.
Santa Barbara County Fire arson investigators are trying to determine how the fire was started.
Prosecutors on Friday said multiple emails, videos and internet activity extracted from Jorge Tovar Fernandez’s cell phone outlined an ongoing pattern of stalking and intimidation, a claim his attorney strongly rejected in his preliminary hearing on a murder charge.
Although he conceded they could be occasionally derogatory or explicit, defense attorney Jeremy Lessem said the evidence presented by Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede contained “no expression of violence” against Elyse Erwin.
He claimed much of the evidence presented during the preliminary hearing was nonspecific or outside the yearlong timeframe that prosecutors allege the stalking occurred prior to his ex-girlfriend’s death.
A Celebration of Life for the late Santa Maria Times reporter Brad Memberto will be held at the South Valley Community Church, 1054 E. Clark Ave., Orcutt, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Memberto, a well-known local media personality and Lee Central Coast News sports and entertainment reporter from 2006 to 2015, died Sunday, June 9, at the age of 63 due to complications from diabetes.
Santa Maria Police Department on Friday asked for the public's help locating an at-risk tween who went missing two days ago.
Kevin Rodriguez-Garcia, 12, was reported missing around 9 p.m. Wednesday, a police spokesman said.
He was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and white Nike shoes.
Rodriguez-Garcia is described as Hispanic with black hair, brown eyes, standing around 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds.
He is considered at risk due to his age, police said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
Santa Maria is pursuing a variety of energy-efficiency projects, including installing new lighting at city parks and building an array of solar panels in the eastern part of the city, that could save the city over $1 million annually.
The projects are the result of a partnership with Pacific Gas and Electric Co. Sustainable Solutions Turnkey Program.
In the course of the program, which Santa Maria began in 2017, the city identified a variety of potential projects, including replacing heating, ventilation and air-conditioning units at city facilities, retrofitting lighting at city parks, installing artificial turf at Atkinson Park and upgrading the landfill flare.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth will screen the 2019 remake of a classic Walt Disney animation "Dumbo," rated PG, on Saturday as part of its summer Movies in the Park series.
The screening will take place at Pioneer Park, 1150 Foster Road.
The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum will enter the most educated chapter of its history, thanks in part to a fresh staff member with experience in schools and a background in early childhood development.
Five Cities resident Ilsa Toepfer joined the Discovery Museum in July as its new education director, the first in the organization’s 23-year history.
She hopes to merge her education — she received a bachelor’s degree in child development and master’s in education — with her experience in public, private, home-study and charter schools to expand the museum’s goal of “learning through play.”
The city of Santa Maria will hold a community meeting to address issues in northeast neighborhoods Monday at the Christian Family Church of God, 324 N. Suey Road.
The intent of the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., is for city staff to hear from residents in the northeast section of the city about the issues and concerns they have in their neighborhoods.
Mayor Alice Patino and city staff will briefly talk about enhancements to municipal services and then open the meeting to questions.
For purposes of this meeting, the northeast neighborhood boundary is defined as Broadway on the west, Fesler Street to the south and the riverbed to the northeast.
Those with questions are asked to contact Public Information Officer Mark van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses and residents in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties affected by earthquakes that occurred July 4-12, a U.S. Small Business Administration spokesman said.
Acting Administrator Christopher M. Pilkerton said SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request the agency received Aug. 5 from Mark S. Ghilarducci, director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in 11 California counties, two Arizona counties and one Nevada county.
“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” said Tanya N. Garfield, director of the SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.
Amounts, interest rates and terms vary based on the type of applicant and purpose for the loan.
To apply online, find additional disaster assistance information and download applications, visit https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
For more information, call SBA’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
WEEK ZERO FOOTBALL RECAP
The Santa Ynez Pirates staged a late rally but fell just short against the Nipomo Titans.
Nipomo stopped a Santa Ynez two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game with 38 seconds left and the Titans held on for a 23-21 victory in Friday night’s Week Zero football season-opener.
“It was just like it’s been the last five years,” said Nipomo head coach Tony Dodge. “I didn’t expect anything different. It was another fantastic football game.”
Simi Valley had three opportunities to go up early on Lompoc in the first quarter – but all three times saw the Brave defense prevail inside the red zone on Friday.
Then, Oscar Tenorio took control in the fourth quarter.
The versatile senior scored the last two touchdowns for the Braves including the clinching 21-yard interception for the touchdown – culminating in Lompoc’s 24-7 opening win over the Pioneers.
The "three-headed monster," as Righetti football coach Tony Payne likes to call his team's running attack, is back, with a somewhat different look.
Kidasi Nepa (he returns from last year) ran for 164 yards and two touchdowns, Christian Roseborough ran for 96 yards and a score, and Righetti defeated Santa Maria 42-7 Friday night in front of an overflow crowd at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium in the season opener for both teams.
The fourth quarter was played with a running clock. Joseph Cardenas, Righetti's third back, had a total of 32 yards on just three carries.
New year. New team. Same result.
St. Joseph's football team started its 2019 season with a convincing 35-7 victory over Visalia's Central Valley Christian. That result nearly matches the Knights' win over the Cavaliers that kicked off the 2018 season, a 42-6 road victory.
Friday night, Devin Guggia scored on three short touchdown runs and finished the night with 15 carries for 72 yards. Guggia also had an interception that set up one of his scoring runs.
Today
Plentiful sunshine. High 77F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny. High 78F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.