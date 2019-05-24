After years of drought, many people are happy to see rain continuing into May, which usually marks the start of the Central Coast’s dry season.
But for two of Santa Barbara’s biggest crops, the recent storms couldn’t have come at a worse time, according to strawberry and wine grape growers.
Strawberry growers have had to bail out of the fresh berry market, even as rising prices make it more profitable, although some expect to be back on the fresh track as early as Saturday.
Santa Maria has joined the race for the Central Coast tourism dollar, riding the wave of success forged by neighboring communities north and south, a growing list of award-winning wineries, breweries and up-and-coming eateries, and a recent boom in retail development.
“The strategy is that you can go so many places along the Central Coast, but making Santa Maria the place you establish your base is a little more affordable,” said Santa Maria Director of Community Development Chuen Ng.
San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara have redirected taxes collected through tourism-related businesses, largely hotels, to drive their marketing efforts for decades.
The Righetti High School graduate never expected her perfect GPA, work as a tutor, and more than 200 volunteer hours would net her anything more than a spot on the Hancock College dean's list.
But they did.
On Thursday night, before a crowd of 800 classmates, educators and community members gathered for the Hancock College Foundation's annual scholarship banquet, administrators named the student, Jennifer Cervantes, as the recipient of the Marian Hancock Scholarship, the Foundation's top award.
The city of Santa Maria has filed a response to a federal lawsuit filed by the Santa Maria Firefighters Union that alleges the civil rights of union leaders were violated when the city investigated them over what they contend was legally-protected speech.
The response, filed May 9 in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, asks the court to dismiss the case, which names the city of Santa Maria, Fire Chief Leonard Champion, former City Manager Rick Haydon and Human Resources Manager Jayne Anderson as defendants.
The claim was filed by five firefighters in leadership positions with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2020, which represents city firefighters at the rank of engineer, fire caption and firefighter.
After more than an hour of discussion, the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday asked city staff to solicit more feedback and gather more information before deciding whether or not to join the Monterey Bay Community Power Authority's community choice energy program.
Community choice energy programs are meant to serve as an alternative to investor-owned utility energy supply systems.
Under the system, local entities aggregate the buying power of individual customers to secure alternative energy supply contracts.
Cabrillo Aquarium fundraising campaign nears $100K, Chumash make $25K pledge to match future donations
The most ambitious fundraising campaign in the 20-year history of the Cabrillo High School Aquarium received significant support this month that has leaders confident that upgrades to the facility can begin as soon as this summer.
Students and staff who oversee the on-campus aquarium kicked off a $250,000 capital campaign last September to fund a new interactive tide pool exhibit, as well as upgrades to the aquarium’s filtration systems. The so-called Interactive Tide Pool Project brought in several grants and donations this month that have helped push the fundraising total to nearly $100,000, as well as a $25,000 matching grant pledge from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation that will apply to any future donations.
A Santa Maria Uber driver who allegedly sexually assaulted one of his customers was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on Monday on suspicion of rape.
In late April, Santa Maria police detectives conducted an investigation after a woman reported being raped by an Uber driver who had picked her up, a police spokesman said. Shadi Aziz Abdul, 37, was identified as the suspect.
Detectives took the case to a judge and a warrant was issued for Abdul’s arrest, the spokesman said.
Last week, he was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the Mexico-United States border in San Diego.
The spokesman said the investigation in ongoing, and detectives believe there may be other victims or witnesses.
Anyone with information about the alleged rape or other similar crimes is asked to contact Detective Mathew Silver at 805-928-3781, ext. 1346.
A 31-year-old transient suspected of absconding from an electronic monitoring program was arrested earlier this week in an underground bunker discovered 10 feet below a southwestern Santa Maria field.
On Monday, a rural crimes detective from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office was investigating reports of property stolen from several Santa Maria farms, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
The investigation led to an area near the intersection of A Street and La Brea Avenue, where a stolen fertilizer injection pump had been located the previous week.
Hoover said the detective and a K9 team initially observed what they believed was a transient camp in the middle of a field, but upon closer observation, officers located a 10-foot-deep hole in the ground that led to an underground bunker.
There, deputies located and arrested Daniel Nunez, who was determined to have two outstanding warrants — including one for absconding from his electronic monitoring program.
Deputies located methamphetamine pipes in the bunker's sleeping area, according to Hoover, and also recovered two bindles — small packs — they suspect contained methamphetamine.
Power cords connected to a nearby power pole were allegedly being used to tap into the adjacent property owner’s electricity.
Nunez, who originally provided a false name to deputies, was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on his outstanding warrants, as well as suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance, providing false identification to a peace officer and theft of utility services.
He is being held without bail.
Welding equipment, grinders, hand tools, battery chargers, identification documents, sports memorabilia and a laptop computer were reportedly found above ground at the site.
Several of the items have been linked to a commercial and residential burglary in Santa Maria, Hoover said. The items are in the process of being returned to their owners.
Santa Maria police are investigating an attempted bank robbery and have asked for the public's help locating a suspect.
On Thursday around 4:50 p.m., a man entered the Bank of America branch at 300 Town Center East, demanded money, threatened employees and fled, a police spokesman said.
The man then attempted to snatch a purse outside of the bank.
The man was described as Hispanic and in his 30s, the spokesman said. He was wearing a gray/silver "puffy" jacket, gray pants and black shoes.
No vehicles are known to be associated with him.
He was last seen between Bank of America and Macy’s, walking toward Broadway.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 or 911 in the event the suspect is seen.
Santa Maria police are seeking public assistance to help identify a suspect linked to a mid-April robbery.
On April 19, Santa Maria police officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Maguey Liquor Store at 400 W. Main St.
While the department has been investigating the alleged crime since it took place, Lt. Paul Van Meel said detectives are seeking the public's assistance to help identify the suspect.
No description of the suspect was provided, according to Van Meel, but officers believe the individual is associated with a dark-colored vehicle.
He said anyone with information on the alleged crime or suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Philip Dix at 805-928-3781, ext. 2424.
Information also can be left on the department's tip line by calling 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
Pismo Beach police arrested a Santa Maria man Thursday morning after he allegedly burglarized a Pismo Beach home.
Around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, the side door on the garage of a Pismo Beach home was kicked in, a police spokesman said.
A short time later, Pismo Beach police officers contacted 42-year-old Joseph King as a suspicious person, but he was identified and released, as no crime had been reported yet.
The homeowner reported the burglary later Wednesday morning, and police were able to recover evidence and video recordings from the scene and surrounding area, the spokesman said.
On Thursday morning, Pismo Beach police investigators located King in the 400 block of North East Avenue in Santa Maria, the spokesman said, and he was arrested with the assistance of Santa Maria police.
King was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.
No booking photo was released due to the ongoing investigation, the spokesman said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Pismo Beach Police Department at 805-773-2208.
The St. Joseph football team is out of Division 1 after the latest CIF Central Section divisional re-alignment.
St. Joseph will compete in Division 2 this year. The fifth-seeded Knights went out in the first round against No. 12 Fresno Bullard in the Central Section football playoffs last year.
St. Joseph, Righetti, Pioneer Valley and the other Division 2 schools will join Division 2 newcomer, powerhouse Fresno San Joaquin Memorial, for the 2019 campaign.
A sort of area soccer dominance continued Thursday night.
For the fifth consecutive time, a Pioneer Valley side got the best of its Santa Maria counterparts, this time 4-2 at Pioneer Valley in the sixth annual Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley staff soccer game.
"We've won it five times in a row," a tired but happy Bilena Brafman said afterward. "They won the first time."