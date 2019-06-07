Santa Barbara County's second case of measles was confirmed Thursday by Public Health officials who only identified the patient as an unvaccinated adult who recently returned from international travels.
The new report comes less than a week after health officials confirmed the county's first case of measles in three years.
Jackie Ruiz, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, said the individual has been in isolation since June 5 after contracting the disease outside Santa Barbara County.
Public Health officials declined to give additional information about the individual, citing medical privacy laws.
A new stalking charge and several hundred pages of additional evidence has delayed the preliminary hearing for the Lompoc man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend over Easter weekend 2017.
Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Gustavo Lavayen on Thursday granted a two-month continuance in the matter after defense attorney Jeremy Lessem reported receiving "600 pages plus an additional 10 discs" of evidence against his client, Jorge Tovar Fernandez.
Tovar stands charged with special circumstances murder for the death of ex-girlfriend Elyse Erwin after passersby found her body in Waller Park in the early morning hours of April 16, 2017.
After almost 40 years in education, Delta High School Principal Esther Prieto-Chavez gave her final address to the class of 2019 during Thursday's graduation ceremony.
“Go change the world and be a part of making it a better place,” she told the seniors who gathered at Dave Boyd Field inside Ralph Baldiviez Stadium at Santa Maria High School.
In the words of Nelson Mandela, she said, "Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world."
As Erin McCallon reflected on her time at Lompoc High School, the outgoing senior said one of the biggest lessons she learned was not necessarily in the classroom.
McCallon noted she would frequently overexert herself, often to detrimental results.
The poor habits, she said, would lead her to fall into personal traps and would make her more irritable and hurt her relationships with the people closest to her.
It was early in her junior year at Cabrillo High School that Kailey McNamee went through an experience that left her questioning if she would be able to continue.
McNamee had spent the previous three years watching as her father, Craig, battled stage 4 cancer — a fight he would ultimately lose in September 2017.
Kailey said the loss completely rocked her world and forced her into a new reality that left her feeling detached from the rest of the world.
Brooks Lee, San Luis Obispo High's standout shortstop, was expected to go in the late first or early second round of this week's Major League Baseball Draft.
When his named wasn't called after the conclusion of the second round, it appeared something was certainly amiss.
That muddled picture has been made clearer.
Solvang's new city manager, David Gassaway, is an outdoorsy family guy, quick with a laugh and visions of mountain biking dancing in his head. But when it comes to the business of running a city, the young executive is nothing but serious.
“The complexity of the city manager job in California is getting harder and harder. Not only are issues affecting the financial stability of a city more difficult, but the political polarization is getting more challenging,” said Gassaway, 36, who replaced City Manager Brad Vidro. Vidro retired in December after 13 years with the city.
More than 2,200 cyclists participating in AIDS/LifeCycle — a seven-day ride to raise money for organizations providing HIV-related services — passed through Santa Maria and made their way to Lompoc on Thursday.
During the fifth day of the 545-mile journey from San Francisco to Los Angeles, cyclists began their trek at Preisker Park and ended the day at Ryon Memorial Park.
More than $16.7 million has been raised by the 2019 ride to benefit the Los Angeles LGBT Center and the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, which provide HIV testing, counseling, substance abuse treatment and other services.
Righetti Hall of Fame set to induct 2019 class Saturday night: Santiago, Morrison, Forest, Nunez, Tesoro and Sands
The 2019 edition of the Righetti Hall of Fame induction dinner will take place at the Elk's Lodge Saturday.
The six inductees will be Jeff Morrison, Jocelyn Forest Haynes, Nathan Nunez, Matthew Tesoro, Kristina Santiago and Betty Sands.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is investigating another set of multiple fires that broke out Wednesday night in the Santa Ynez River bed and were extinguished by crews from three fire departments.
Multiple Lompoc City Fire Department units responding to reports of several vegetation fires in the riverbed about 8:15 p.m. found five fires burning within a half-mile stretch on the north side just below La Purisima Highlands, a Lompoc department spokesman said.
The fires were controlled after three hours with the assistance of units from County Fire and Vandenberg Fire Department.
Wednesday night’s spot fires marked the third set of fires in the riverbed area in the last two months, the spokesman said.
Anyone with information about the fires can contact the Lompoc City Fire Department at 805-875-8051 or County Fire at 805-681-5500.
Med Plus Central Coast is moving its Santa Maria urgent care care facility to a new location on the west side of the city.
Med Plus Central Coast, which is part of the Dignity Health network, will move from an office suite at 340 E. Betteravia Road to a building at 2271 S. Depot St.
The clinic is scheduled to hold the grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new facility June 18.
