Santa Barbara County could become one of the nation’s leading cannabis sources, providing an opportunity for those already being squeezed out of other crops by competition and costs, based on an economist’s review of issues delivered Tuesday at the North County Economic Summit in Santa Maria.
Peter Rupert, executive director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project, made no forecasts for what’s in store for the county, because all forecasts are more or less a shot in the dark.
“Do economists guess?” Rupert said. “Of course they’re guessing, because nobody has enough data to really make a forecast.”
The Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance expanding the legal avenues officials can take to curb the use of illegal fireworks — an issue that has resulted in a large number of complaints from residents in recent years.
The new ordinance includes a “responsible social host” provision that allows property owners to be fined, eases requirements for third-party administrative citations and declares setting off illegal fireworks to be a public nuisance that could be punished with either a misdemeanor or administrative citation.
On Tuesday, the City Council adopted the ordinance with a unanimous vote.
Cities in northern Santa Barbara County must create balanced land use regulations to provide housing for the influx of employees as new jobs are created, and public involvement is critical in creating communities its residents want.
Those were the basic conclusions of four panelists who discussed “Growing a City” at the North County Economic Summit held Tuesday in the Marian Theatre at Hancock College.
The summit focused on “accommodating growing economies and populations in the North County” and featured panelists Shad Springer, utilities director for the city of Santa Maria; A.J. Cisney, general manager of Rancho Guadalupe; Bob Braitman, founder of the Braitman & Associates consulting firm; and Peter Rupert, executive director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project, which presented the annual event.
Displaying signs that carried messages such as “Votes Not Cuts” and “Services and Safety over Dictatorship and Bankruptcy,” dozens of Lompoc community members rallied in front of City Hall on Tuesday evening in an effort to get a sales tax increase put on a future ballot.
The demonstration was held prior to Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Lompoc City Council, and continued a debate that has carried on for parts of two years inside City Hall between City Council members and city administrators.
The rally was planned as a peaceful nonpartisan demonstration to get a 1-percent sales tax increase put before Lompoc voters, a move that has been recommended by city staff as a way to help balance the city’s budget.
The annual Lompoc Relay for Life fundraiser is set to return this month at a new location with several new features as part of a revamped format.
Despite those changes, the overall goal for the event will remain the same: To honor and remember people affected by cancer and to support the American Cancer Society.
The 21st edition of the Lompoc Relay for Life is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave. The event had previously been held at Huyck Stadium and had been 24 hours long before getting reduced last year to 12.
A Santa Maria man faces more than six dozen felony counts alleging he abused a teenage girl for more than four years, according to documents filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria.
George Irwin Hirzel, 47, was charged last week by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office with 73 felony counts relating to child sexual abuse.
The document indicates Hirzel continuously abused the girl from late 2014 until March 2019, while she was between the ages of 14 and 17.
Michele Frantz, Santa Barbara County's teacher of the year, looks forward to being an 'ambassador' for education
Whether coming back to school or heading home for the day, Michele Frantz, a first-grade teacher at Joe Nightingale Elementary School, makes sure to individually welcome or say goodbye to her 28 students.
She doesn't mind the extra few minutes the beginning and end-of-day handshakes, high fives or hugs adds to her schedule. And neither do her students, who eagerly line up awaiting the daily ritual.
"It's just a way for us to connect or say goodbye," said Frantz, a 24-year veteran of the Orcutt Union School District.
The St. Joseph boys golf team made some history Monday.
The Knights, playing in the CIF Central Section Finals at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Visalia, dominated the field to win the Central Section's Division 3 title.
Luke Adam led the Knights with a 1-under 70, the best score of any individual on the day and was named the Division 3 individual champ.
CIF softball roundup: Nipomo, St. Joseph, Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley and Righetti all eliminated in first round
A two-run home run from Key-annah Pu’a would be all the scoring the 14-seeded Nipomo Titans did against the No. 3 Selma Bears in an 11-2 road loss in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs on Tuesday.
Pu’a’s two-run shot gave the Titans a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Ahlijah Realin was the other player that scored on the homer. Realin reached base on a walk before Pu’a’s at-bat.
The Titans’ early lead evaporated against the reigning Division III champions after Selma tied it up in the second inning.
Valley Christian Academy's baseball team had beaten Thousand Oaks Hillcrest Christian twice, and VCA coach Pete Fortier was a bit wary about his team's focus for the Lions' third match-up with the Saints.
Turned out, his worries were unfounded.
VCA was solid in all phases of its game in this CIF Southern Section Division 7 second-rounder, and the Lions (10-7-1) rolled to an 11-2 win over the Saints (14-4) at VCA Tuesday.
An inmate was discovered missing from the Satellite Prison Camp in Lompoc on Monday and is believed to have walked away, prison officials reported.
Jesus Antonio Hernandez, 42, was discovered missing around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Hernandez is Hispanic with black hair, brown eyes and stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds, according to prison officials.
The U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement agencies were notified, and an internal investigation was initiated, prison officials said. Anyone with information about Hernandez is encouraged by prison leaders to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 213-894-2485.
The Santa Maria Public Library will host its free bike clinic, "Bike Kitchen," from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lavagnino Plaza, in front of the library, on Friday and May 24.
Community members can bring in their bicycles and a representative from Bici Centro Santa Maria will be on hand to assist them in learning how to repair the bicycle. Tools and consumables will be provided free of charge.
Bike clinics will be held at the library through August.
The event is supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the state librarian.
The library, located 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
The third season of the Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley kicks off Saturday during Mother’s Day weekend.
Coordinated by the Santa Maria Valley Visitors Bureau and the city of Santa Maria, the trolley takes riders to a variety of stops to experience local wineries.
The trolley is scheduled to run every weekend from May 11 to Oct. 13.
The route begins at Costa de Oro Wine Tasting Room, 1331 S. Nicholson Ave., in Santa Maria.
Along the route, it will make stops at Presqu'ile Winery and Cottonwood Canyon Winery, with a stop at the corner of West Clark Avenue and South Broadway Street in Old Town Orcutt before returning to Costa de Oro.
The trolley will run every 60 minutes from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also run additional routes from 5 to 6:30 p.m. but will exclude Cottonwood Canyon and Presqu’ile wineries.
The trolley is designed to allow guests to stop at the wineries and locations of their choosing and then catch up with it as it completes the loop.
The cost per person — which does not include wine tastings — is $10 in advance, or $18 when purchasing tickets at the trolley.
Advance tickets can be purchased at:
- Core Winery, 105 W. Clark Ave., Old Orcutt;
- Costa de Oro Winery, 1331 S. Nicholson Ave., Santa Maria;
- Cottonwood Canyon Winery, 3940 Dominion Road, Santa Maria;
- cnagy Wine Tasting Room, 145 S. Gary St., Suite 103, Old Orcutt;
- Old Town Market, 405 E. Clark Ave., Old Orcutt;
- Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, 614 S. Broadway, Santa Maria;
- Vino et Amicis Wine Bar, 165 S. Broadway, Old Orcutt; and,
- Woody’s Butcher Block, 700 E. Main St., Santa Maria
