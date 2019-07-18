Scores of street rods and muscle cars will gather in Old Orcutt on Saturday for the 39th annual Bent Axles Car Show.
The show, which is located by the intersection of Clark Avenue and Broadway, is a Central Coast mainstay that draws participants from all over California.
Ann McKindley, president of the Bent Axles Club, said organizers expect around 200 cars to participate during Saturday's show.
While most Santa Maria high school students enjoyed their summer vacation outside of the classroom, a group of 11 students have spent dozens of hours in a first-floor laboratory at Hancock College preparing for next year's Santa Barbara County Science Fair.
They tested the probability for wax worms to eat plastic, studied the effect color filters had on generation of solar power using photo voltaic cells and examined the amount of bacteria present on genuine and off-brand cosmetics among other research projects. They hope their research and experiments will land them the top prize and an opportunity to compete at the state level.
Santa Barbara County residents and businesses may be getting greenhouse-gas-free electricity from renewable sources in a year or so after the Board of Supervisors voted to join the Monterey Bay Community Power Authority.
Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday, with 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam dissenting, to obtain the county customers’ electricity through the Monterey Bay Community Choice Energy project, although the board will have opportunities to pull out before the power starts flowing to customers, probably sometime in 2021.
Customers also will have the ability to opt out of the program and continue receiving electric service from Pacific Gas and Electric Co. in the North County and Southern California Edison Co. in the South County.
'We need help': As concerns about crime, homelessness mount, Lompoc leaders point to lack of funds, staff
When staffers arrived at Lompoc’s Peace Lutheran Church on the morning of June 6, they were startled by what they found.
A homeless woman was in a deep sleep on one of the church’s pews, and the evidence of her activities over the course of the night was as clear as it was unexplainable.
The woman allegedly broke two windows to gain entry to the building and then drank or otherwise disposed of four bottles of communion wine, splattered red paint throughout a restroom, scattered pencils about, left a piano cover in the church garden, and relocated several church items — including a candelabra and religious cloths, some of them stained — to an outdoor area, where she had also left several lighters.
The 2019 high school football season is underway — at least for game officials.
The Los Padres Football Officials Association (LPFOA) kicked off its season with its first meeting in the Forum at Nipomo High School.
“Tonight we’ll get all the game officials registered for the new school year and start classroom instructions,” said LPFOA President Bob Rollins. “We had 67 referees and officials last year. We’re hoping to get 75 this year.”
The city of Lompoc is inviting community members to attend its "Concert on the Library Lawn" event, which will feature performances from Eric Kniermin and Amanda Mar beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.
The concert will be free. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to sit on, and to bring food for a picnic.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Public Library at 805-875-8775.
Power lines sparked Harris Grade wildfire
Power lines are being blamed for a small wildfire that broke out Saturday on Harris Grade, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
An electrical component failure resulted in an energized power line contacting the ground and igniting the fire in the 3600 block of Harris Grade Road, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, public information officer for County Fire.
An effort to build a Space Center complex in northern Lompoc — a project described by Councilwoman Gilda Cordova as a potential “game-changer” for the city — moved a step closer Tuesday night to becoming a reality.
The Lompoc City Council voted 5-0 to have the city enter into a Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, with Pale Blue Dot Ventures to explore the potential sale of about 82 acres of city-owned property surrounding and including Ken Adam Park that Pale Blue Dot leaders intend to use for the development of a multi-faceted space-themed entertainment project.
Steve Franck, the founder and CEO of Pale Blue Dot Ventures, first proposed the project to the Lompoc City Council on March 5. He was back at City Hall on Tuesday night to deliver a brief update, and did not hold back when discussing the potential he sees in the project, which calls for a space center and related visitor’s center, along with a possible amphitheater, hotel, restaurants, theater and retail shops.
Minerva Club history topic for ‘Heart of Valley’
The history of the Minerva Club will be the topic for the next “Heart of the Valley” presentation at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the Santa Maria Public Library’s Shepard Hall at 421 S. McClelland St.
Guest speakers will be Dottie Lyons, Grace Kyle and Donna Viadella, a library spokesman said.
Admission is free, but seating is limited and available on a first come, first served basis.
Through a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras, the “Heart of the Valley” series features an expert speaker talking about various aspects of Santa Maria Valley history on the third Saturday of each month.
The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and other local areas in the valley, the spokesman said, adding that suggestions for possible speakers are encouraged.
For more information, call the library’s Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Cabrillo High has unveiled Friday, Aug. 2 as the date of the 2019 Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony and has invited CHS family members past, present and future.
Between 5:50 to 6 p.m. will be the photo sessions for the 2019 class. Social hour is held from 6 p.m to 6:30, when dinner will be served.
Rally held to show support for Trump
A group of Lompoc community members held a rally this month near a busy city intersection to show their support for President Donald Trump.
Several members of the Lompoc Republican Women Federated joined with other Trump supporters for about an hour on July 13 near the intersection of North H Street and Central Avenue. They called the event a “Stand for Trump Rally.”
The demonstrators displayed Trump campaign posters and other homemade signs, while some also waved American flags.
Today
Foggy early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 73F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.