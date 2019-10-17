10+ LOCAL stores you need to read for Thursday, October 17

A 25-year-old was arrested Wednesday night in the gang-related shooting death of 15-year-old Erik Villa Vargas in northern Lompoc late Saturday.
Two suspects remain unidentified in the shooting that also injured two others, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
After four days of "vigorous investigation" Raymond Ramon Vega was arrested on suspicion of homicide, participation in a criminal street gang and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a Lompoc Police spokesman.
Local basketball fans got a glimpse of who will represent the Hancock College men’s and women’s basketball teams this coming season at Hancock’s annual Meet the Bulldogs Nite at Hancock’s Joe White Memorial Gymnasium Wednesday night.
Players from both teams circulated among fans in the stands, shaking hands with spectators during a pretty good turnout at the event.
The players made the rounds in the stands before and between a 10-minute Blue-Gray scrimmage among the women and a 10-minute Blue-Gray scrimmage among the men.
A resolution opposing a U.S. Bureau of Land Management plan to open public lands to oil and gas leases in eight counties was approved Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, but with only three members supporting it.
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart sponsored the resolution to put the county’s opposition on record, and it was supported by 1st District Supervisor Das Williams and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann.
It was opposed by North County's 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam, and 5th District Supervisor and Board Chairman Steve Lavagnino abstained, which he said he does with all resolutions regarding federal issues.
A combination of league duals and league finals will determine the 2019 Ocean and Mountain League girls golf team champions.
When it comes to who will get the other top league rewards in both leagues — who wins the individual league MVP honor, who advances to area competition, who wins All-League honors — everything that has happened before the league finals amounts to a season-long warm-up.
That is because, according to CIF Central Section policy, any team or individual, including the league champion, can only advance to area competition if they shoot a qualifying score at their respective 18-hole league finals.
The seventh annual Santa Ynez Valley “Scarecrow Fest and Contest” runs through Oct. 31, with more than 100 scarecrows expected to appear at local businesses, community centers and schools in Ballard, Buellton, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Solvang.
It has been said that it takes a village.
In this case, that would be Vandenberg Village, where Kayla Kling and her family now call home.
The well-traveled young woman, the ace of the Cabrillo High School girls tennis team, has lived in six states and the country of England in her short life.
A nearly five-year-old Santa Maria gang extortion case returned to court on Tuesday before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge James Voysey, who set a date of Oct. 21 to hear arguments on a defense motion to subpoena jail records for a defendant.
That defendant, 34-year-old Edgar Cordova, is accused of shaking down Santa Barbara County residents for money on behalf of the Mexican Mafia prison gang. Cordova, along with six other defendants, were indicted on Nov. 3, 2014 on charges of extortion by threat and participating in a criminal street gang, including enhancements.
Five co-defendants -- Franco Anguiniga, Arturo Renteria and Sarah Montoyoa, all of Lompoc, and Ruben Regalado and Benjamin Ybarra, both of Santa Maria -- all pleaded guilty and have been sentenced to prison.
The arraignment for a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office custody deputy accused of felony DUI has been pushed to Nov. 13 because he remains in the hospital recovering from injuries sustained in a September crash on Highway 154 that injured five others.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified 44-year-old Javier Jonathan Antunez, a custody deputy at the Santa Barbara County Jail, as the driver of a 2008 BMW that collided with two other vehicles just east of the entrance to the Cachuma Lake Recreation area on Sept. 14.
Santa Barbara attorney Elizabeth O'brien, who appeared on behalf of Antunez at Santa Barbara Superior Court on Wednesday, did not enter a plea for her client.
