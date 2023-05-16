Participants take off from the starting line Saturday morning for the annual Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon, a 13.1-mile course through Santa Ynez Valley's picturesque rolling hills and vineyards dotted with windmills.
Contributed, Ryan Bethke
A race participant snaps a photo after tackling Corkscrew Hill in Solvang during the annual Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon held Saturday in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Contributed, Ryan Bethke
Runners stay amped during the 13.1-mile Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon on Saturday.
Contributed, Ryan Bethke
Athletes enjoyed a post-race Wine and Music Festival Saturday at Solvang Park as part of the annual Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon presented by the Chumash Casino Resort.
Five local athletes came out on top among thousands who turned out Saturday morning for the annual Santa Barbara Wine Country Marathon that led runners on a 13.1-mile course through Santa Ynez Valley's picturesque rolling hills and vineyards dotted with windmills before concluding at Solvang's Copenhagen Drive.
Women's athlete Rebecca Glusac, 40, of Santa Barbara arrived at the finish line two minutes after Long Beach resident Lindsey Young broke the tape in 1:28:26 and claimed the gold. And Buellton resident Kirsty Michealsen took home the bronze with a time of 1:32:45.
In the men's race, Santa Barbara County was again well represented.
Orcutt resident Josef Gertner, 28, finished first with a time of 1:11:19, followed by 36-year-old Chris Gregory of Carpinteria who arrived at the line in 1:15:14 ahead of Santa Ynez's Thompson Ogilvie, 25, who clinched the bronze after completing the race in 1:18:34.
The race, which was opened to runners and walkers of all abilities, offered a shorter two-person half-marathon relay option — that still included all the wine tasting and fun.
Race Operations Director Natalia Mendez credited presenting partners Chumash Casino Resort, for "their commitment to the runner experience and their dedication to our local community" as being a win-win scenario for the annual event.
"Solvang is a spectacular destination for a race and once again the community came to support the runners," said Mendez. "Huge thank you to the City of Solvang and county of Santa Barbara for their help organizing a world class experience for 2,000 runners this year."
The marathon course is USATF-certified and is professionally organized with aid stations, port-o-johns and medical support en route, a race spokesman said.
After crossing the finish line, athletes received a wine-themed race finishers medal and access to the post-race Wine and Music Festival held in Solvang Park that featured local wines, foods and performances by local talent.
"We enjoyed perfect running weather for this annual Mother’s Day weekend tradition, and we are grateful to all of our local winery partners for helping deliver a fabulous finishline festival," Mendez said.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.