On Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m., volunteers with "We Support The Troops, Inc." Santa Ynez Valley will gather at Bethania Lutheran Hall, located at 603 Atterdag in Solvang, to organize and box holiday/Christmas packages to be sent to troops and their canine partners deployed overseas. The public is invited to attend, assist and donate.
Included in the gender-specific packages will be socks, underwear, toiletries like Chapstick, hair gel, razors and toothbrushes, CDs, DVDs, fruits, candies, nuts, phone cards, blankets, music cards, and special hand-knitted hats which will go under helmets to keep troops warm during the cold season. The 100% wool products that include scarves, are made by members of Solvang Senior Center's Knitting Circle at Atterdag Village in Solvang.
Product and monetary donations to the nonprofit foundation for the benefit of US troops can be made directly to "We Support The Troops, Inc." and mailed to Pat Sullivan, P.O. Box 915. Santa Ynez, CA, 93460; tax ID number: 81-1086410.
For more information, visit http://we-support-the-troops.org/ or contact We Support the Troops founder and retired USAF, Col. Pat Sullivan at 805-688-8404.