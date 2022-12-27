Nipomo High School senior Joseph Hunt created an event that featured a classic holiday family movie night where attendees were encouraged to bring a toy to help local families in need this Christmas season.
The “Holiday Family Night” event was held at Nipomo High and those who donated a toy got a free hot chocolate to go along with the holiday movie screening. There was a craft room where kids made holiday decorations, enjoyed snacks, including more hot chocolate and the movie selected for the night was “Home Alone 2”.
Hunt shared that he created the event through the Nipomo High chapter of the California Scholarship Foundation Club where he and classmate Lauren Boersma are co-presidents. They gathered fellow students to help with the project.
“We recognized the need in the community and just the absence at our school of any community events or give-back events," Hunt said. "So we thought it would be perfect for the holidays."
Hunt said he now hopes the special movie night and toy drive becomes an annual tradition for the CSF club at Nipomo High. According to Hunt, it supplied 18 families and, within those families, 46 children with gifts and food donations.
The CSF club identified the selected families from lists sent by counselors at each elementary school and gifts were distributed on Dec. 19.
Hunt said that in the future the club plans to work with Aaron Meloncon, a counselor at Nipomo High and Dana Elementary and an organizer with the Nipomo Noel, a program that works to provide Christmas goods for families with children. The group is made up of Lucia Mar Unified School District employees.
“It’s a gift drive with the Nipomo community, so we are planning next year to partner with Mr. Meloncon in Nipomo,” Hunt said. “For the spirit committee to gather toy donations then donate them to Nipomo Noel and distribute them."
After being asked what the inspiration behind creating the event this year, Hunt said throughout high school he never was involved that much with any kind of community events.
“So I really just thought what better way to bring joy and happiness to others and get everyone involved in a community event by hosting a family movie night,” he said. “For me growing up, that was something that has always been special to me, so I wanted to use it as an opportunity for others to share those moments."
