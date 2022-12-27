Nipomo High School senior Joseph Hunt created an event that featured a classic holiday family movie night where attendees were encouraged to bring a toy to help local families in need this Christmas season.

The “Holiday Family Night” event was held at Nipomo High and those who donated a toy got a free hot chocolate to go along with the holiday movie screening. There was a craft room where kids made holiday decorations, enjoyed snacks, including more hot chocolate and the movie selected for the night was “Home Alone 2”.

Hunt shared that he created the event through the Nipomo High chapter of the California Scholarship Foundation Club where he and classmate Lauren Boersma are co-presidents. They gathered fellow students to help with the project.

