Santa Maria’s third quarter financial report shows increases in key revenue sources like sales and property taxes and notes the submission of building plans for several new businesses, including Hobby Lobby.
Prepared by Finance Director Mary Harvey, the report covers the city’s general fund as well as the three enterprise funds from July 2018 through March 2019.
While the information is not audited, the quarterly reports are meant to provide a general picture of the city’s financial health.
Grand jury calls on Cuyama Unified to update business practices in report that outlines deficiencies
Frequent turnover of superintendents and a lack of oversight by the Cuyama Joint Unified School District’s board of trustees led to irregularities and inefficiencies in the district's business office, a Santa Barbara County grand jury has found.
In a report published Monday, the grand jury — a 19-member panel of volunteers who oversee the more than 70 government entities in Santa Barbara County — called on district leadership to update its policies and training plans, revamp job descriptions and address negative audit findings after jurors were requested to investigate alleged inefficiencies that resulted in late payments, payroll errors and even the disappearance of district funds.
The district's board of trustees plans to review the jury's report, according to the superintendent's office, and has 90 days to formally respond. Due to an ongoing investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office into the possible theft of district funds, jurors narrowed the scope of their investigation into the policies and procedures that govern the business office's operations.
He is 14, he has been a professional - that's right, professional scooter - rider for two years, and Righetti High School freshman Bryce Baker is already highly decorated in that sport.
"I've won three first places, and I've had 11 podium showings," Bryce Baker said recently in the Orcutt home of his parents, Lisa and Michael Baker.
Bryce Baker said the relatively new sport is "Mostly similar to BMX. There are back flips, 360s, stuff like that."
Twenty-seven U.S. veterans who served in almost all branches of the military, in war and peace, were honored by their neighbors at a ceremony Saturday to dedicate a Veterans Memorial Garden.
Quail Meadows East honored the veterans living in the community of manufactured homes off South College Drive in Santa Maria with the dedication of a plaque in the garden and a barbecued chicken dinner.
“The good thing I’m proud of is we have 30 veterans on the plaque,” said Julie Johnson, manager of Quail Meadows East. “Three have passed on, but the rest are here in the park.”
A critically injured bicyclist trapped on a trail in the Orcutt hills was rescued Monday afternoon by Santa Barbara County Fire crews.
Responding to East Rice Ranch Road at approximately 1:19 p.m., County Fire and crews from American Medical Response had to hike into the hills to reach the injured cyclist. Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said the 41-year-old man suffered major injuries after falling from his bike while mountain biking.
Emergency radio traffic during the call for service suggested the biker sustained a spinal injury and was sensitive to movement.
Crews originally requested a closure of Rice Ranch Road near Orcutt Road to create a landing zone, but CALSTAR was able to land in a clearing at the base of the hill. The biker was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further treatment.
CIF Central Section Masters Meet: Righetti girls finish tied for second in Division 2 team standings
Righetti's girls track team finished tied for second among Division 2 squads, competing in wet conditions Saturday night at the CIF Central Section Masters Track and Field Championships.
The meet was held in Clovis, at Buchanan High School's Veterans Memorial Stadium. It started late in the afternoon and ran into the evening as rain fell throughout.
Righetti sophomore Rayann Booker, the third seed in the girls 100 meters, had the highest finish of any Righetti competitor, fourth in that event in 12.33 seconds.
As his UCSB college career is winding down, things are looking up for Thomas Rowan
The 2014 Santa Ynez High School graduate hit two home runs in last Tuesday’s 9-4 non-conference victory over Pepperdine for the 14th ranked, Big West Conference leading UCSB Gauchos baseball team (41-7 at the time of this writing).
At press time, UCSB had a two game lead over Cal Poly with six games left in the regular season — three over the weekend at Hawaii before closing out the season with a three-game home stand against Cal Poly.
The city of Lompoc Recreation and Parks divisions are seeking public input as they begin applying for Proposition 68 state grant funding to improve and develop projects at Pioneer Park and Johns-Manville Park, the city announced Friday.
Community members, local sports groups, and parks and recreation enthusiasts are invited to share input at a pair of upcoming community meetings. The first of the two meetings is scheduled for 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Park, and the second is slated for 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Johns-Manville Park.
Proposition 68, passed in the June 2018 primary election, authorized the state of California to issue $4 billion in general obligation bonds for state and local parks, water infrastructure and flood protection projects, and environmental protection.
The city of Lompoc is exploring how to best apply to be awarded a portion of those funds for Pioneer and Johns-Manville parks, according to a city spokeswoman.
For more information, contact Lompoc Recreation Manager Mario Guerrero Jr. at 805-875-8095.
The city of Santa Maria will hold two public workshops in Shepard Hall of the Santa Maria Public Library to promote the 2020 census.
The public workshops, slated from noon to 1 p.m. May 29 and June 5, are meant to ensure the 2020 census includes a complete count of every city resident. Spanish translation will be provided.
Much of the difficulty in achieving an accurate census count lies with the people who are hard to count, which includes those who are unaware of the census or refuse to be counted, an event spokesman said.
The public workshops are intended to help address the issue of hard-to-count residents.
During the workshops, city officials will answer questions, remove the mystery about the census and ask those present to go back to their communities and spread the important message of being counted, the spokesman said.
The count directly helps determine how much state and federal funding comes to the city, the county, schools and nonprofit organizations, a city spokesman said.
If Santa Maria is undercounted, then the community will not receive its fair share of funding for public services such as job training, emergency services, roads, bridges, schools, hospitals and redistricting of elective districts, the spokesman said.
Those interested in becoming involved should contact city spokesman Mark van de Kamp at mvandekamp@cityofsantamaria.org or 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
Today
Partly cloudy. High near 65F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low 49F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High 63F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph.