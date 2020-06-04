Local NAACP branch holds solidarity rally in Santa Maria; speakers call for equality, justice

Community members in Santa Maria called for an end to police brutality and racism during a solidarity march and rally Thursday, the same day George Floyd's family held a memorial for the man killed by police in Minneapolis.
The march and rally was organized as part of a regional effort by various branches of the NAACP, with the Santa Maria-Lompoc branch holding an event outside Santa Maria City Hall.
Simultaneous rallies were held in Lompoc and San Luis Obispo.
Branch president Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, along with elected officials, elders and students, shared about the importance of seizing the moment to finally end the years of dismissal and killing of black people.
At the beginning of the 200-person rally, organizers lit candles and placed flowers next to a large poster with photos of Floyd.
Lyons-Pruitt mentioned that on the day of Floyd's death, the branch was already holding an event honoring other black lives that had been lost, and was shocked to hear of another death.
"We are done coming over here to City Hall to remember another black life. We were here on May 25 celebrating the life of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, and to go home and discover this and hear about this, we’re angry. We’re sad," Lyons-Pruitt said.
Other speakers included Mayor Alice Patino, Councilwoman Gloria Soto, Congressman Salud Carbajal, students and administrators from Hancock College, and representatives from the NAACP and the United Domestic Workers.
Educator and activist Dr. Leola Dublin Macmillan spoke of the beloved community, in which all people are treated equally, something she said African Americans have been asking for since they arrived to the country.
Carbajal spoke out strongly against the rise of white supremacy since the 2016 election. As a veteran, he said he was appalled that the president summoned the National Guard against protesters.
"Standing here today, we are saying we will not stand to see another black person killed at the hands of a rogue officer without accountability," he said to cheers from the crowd.
Following the rally and emotional words from speakers, protesters began marching north on Broadway, chanting "No justice, no peace. No racist police," and "What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now."
The crowd kept mainly to the sidewalk, eventually turning around at Main Street, with officers from the Santa Maria Police Department helping to control traffic.
After a healing prayer and smudging ceremony from Alejandro Zuniga, Lyons-Pruitt led everyone in 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence, recognizing the length of time that Floyd was held under the knee of an officer.
Lyons-Pruitt gave a final call to action, talking specifically to the young people in the crowd.
"So many of you, I look at you and you’re younger than my daughter. This is your future. You are the future. This is going to be your world, it is your world and you need to seize your moment," she said.
As the event closed, Lyons-Pruitt asked all attendees to return home rather than continue protesting, in order to prevent unrest later in the evening.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
