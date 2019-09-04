Nine members of the local law enforcement community were honored Wednesday at the 48th annual Elks Lodge Law Enforcement Appreciation ceremony for their dedication to public safety.
Hosted annually by the fraternal organization, the event is a chance for the Elks community to show their appreciation for local law enforcement agencies, including the Santa Maria Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and Guadalupe Police Department.
During the ceremony, chiefs of each of the participating agencies select one of their members for the accolade. Each honoree was presented with a plaque for their public service.
Those in attendance included Mayor Alice Patino, Councilman Dr. Michael Moats, Councilwoman Gloria Soto and representatives from the offices of Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham and Rep. Salud Carbajal.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Craig Bonner selected Deputy Shaelyn Green as the department’s nominee for this year’s award. Green has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2015.
“Oftentimes, recipients of this award are nominated based on a specific heroic or exemplary case,” Bonner said. “But in this case, we nominated her based upon her ongoing, continuous performance here in Santa Maria Valley.”
Bonner said Green’s work led to the arrests of dangerous criminals and the removal of drugs and weapons from the streets.
“Over the past five months, Deputy Green’s self-initiated investigations led to 23 suspects being arrested,” he said. “In doing so, she confiscated approximately 98 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of heroin, two police batons, one (pair of) metal knuckles, a stolen vehicle and 18 illegally-possessed firearms.”
Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen recognized Detective Seann Woessner, who has been with the department for about two years. Before that, Woessner spent 11 years with the Bakersfield Police Department.
Hansen said Woessner’s work ethic was one of his strongest attributes.
“Seann consistently conducts thorough investigations that lead to arrests for serious and violent crimes,” he said. “He’s been able to quickly familiarize himself with local gang members and repeat offenders, often resulting in the acquisition of valuable criminal intelligence leading to additional arrests.”
Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash honored Officer Maria Negranti, the department’s only female officer.
Cash said he found Negranti’s work has consistently been outstanding since he took charge of the Guadalupe Police Department a year ago.
Others honored on Wednesday included Staff Sgt. Travis Stagnolia of the 30th Security Forces Squadron at Vandenberg Air Force Base; Officer Richard Ramirez of the Hancock College Police Department; Sgt. Chuck Hoops of the California Highway Patrol; Senior Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office; Deputy Probation Officer Nikki Morgan of the county’s Probation Department; and Parole Agent II Ricardo Ramirez of the California Department of Corrections.