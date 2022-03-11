High school students from local campuses and across California converged on Hancock College in Santa Maria to compete in a variety of agriculture-based contests Feb. 19 as part of FFA Field Day, organized by Hancock agriculture coordinator and instructor Erin Krier.
More than 125 students from 14 high schools competed on topics ranging from vegetable crop judging and soil and land evaluation to veterinary science and agricultural tool identification, a Hancock spokesman said.
Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, Righetti and Lompoc high schools were among those represented at the FFA Field Day, spokesman Chris McGuinness said.
The winners were:
Soil & Land Evaluation — top 5 high teams:
1. Pioneer Valley High School, A team
2. Pioneer Valley High School, B team
3. Santa Maria High School
4. Elk Grove High School
5. Pioneer Valley High School, C team
Vegetable Crop Judging — top 5 high teams:
1. Righetti High School, A team
2. Santa Maria High School
3. Pioneer Valley High School
4. Clovis High School
5. Righetti High School, B team
Veterinary Science — top 5 high teams:
1. Reedley High School
2. Santa Maria High School
3. Chico High School
4. Greenfield High School
5. San Luis Obispo High School