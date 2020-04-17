Local health-care providers offering 'telemedicine' services to limit spread of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In an effort to cut down on gatherings in waiting rooms and to limit the spread of COVID-19, several health-care providers on the Central Coast are offering telemedicine services that patients can use to remotely interact with medical professionals.

Lompoc Health, which is managed by Lompoc Valley Medical Center, announced this week the introduction of its new TeleVisit service, while Sansum Clinic last month launched its Telehealth program.

Additionally, some physicians at Santa Maria’s Marian Regional Medical Center, which is operated by Dignity Health, are offering virtual visit options, and The Spine and Orthopedic Center, which has an office in Santa Maria, is offering immediate telemedicine appointments to new patients.

Cottage Health, which counts Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital in Solvang among its facilities throughout the Central Coast, also offers online consultations for common conditions.

Sansum Clinic, which started its Telehealth program on March 28, reported Tuesday that 201 Sansum health-care providers already had completed more than 9,600 visits, allowing those new and existing patients to receive care from the safety of their own homes.