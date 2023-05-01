Local community members participated in a May Day celebration in Santa Maria on Sunday.

According to organizers, the march was focused on honoring immigrant workers while also rallying for their future.

The march started at Santa Maria City Hall and went down Broadway. Participants held signs that read, "Got food on your table? Thank a farmworker!" Other signs called for higher pay for workers and some thanked farmworkers for the labor.

