Local community members participated in a May Day celebration in Santa Maria on Sunday.
According to organizers, the march was focused on honoring immigrant workers while also rallying for their future.
The march started at Santa Maria City Hall and went down Broadway. Participants held signs that read, "Got food on your table? Thank a farmworker!" Other signs called for higher pay for workers and some thanked farmworkers for the labor.
Local labor and community organizations in Santa Maria joined together to celebrate May Day to honor the progress that has been made by immigrant workers and to "rally for the work ahead for farmworker justice in the Central Coast."
The event featured a march of community members and local organizations to honor immigrant workers and "lift up what we need to accomplish next for farmworker families," according to Jay Chotirmal, a communications director for the Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE).
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
"The rally focused on getting more community members engaged in government, the workplace and our schools so that farmworker families' wants and needs are reflected in leadership and local policy," Chotirmal said.
The event was organized by CAUSE, MICOP and Future Leaders of America, along with Planned Parenthood Central Coast, NAACP, The Fund, Central Coast Labor Council, Women’s March, UDW and Lideres Campesinas.
May Day is also sometimes known as International Workers' Day, and is a celebration of the working classes. It occurs every year on May 1.
Farmworker Families in Action march to create change in Santa Maria Sunday | Photos