Local genealogists Midge Buchert and Sandy Peterson shared their experience researching the inter-related Italian-Swiss families of the Central Coast of California at a presentation Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Library.
Buchert's and Peterson's presentation centered around their efforts locating ancestors in Ticino, Switzerland. The two also talked about genealogy database FamilySearch, and present tools they created to use within the database for more efficient searches.
Peterson, a lifelong Central Coast resident, has been researching her family history since 1988. A few years later, she began volunteering in the Santa Maria Family History Center, and began teaching a few “how to” classes.