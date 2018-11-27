Local and federal health officials advised community members Tuesday to avoid consuming romaine lettuce harvested on the Central Coast, including Santa Barbara County and other regions of northern and central California.
As of Nov. 26, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified 43 people from 12 states (including 11 in California) that have been infected with the strain of E. coli associated with the latest outbreak. No deaths have been reported, but 16 people have been hospitalized.
Officials from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department said no cases associated with the outbreak have been reported locally.
Due to the ongoing outbreak, the CDC recommends that consumers, restaurants and retailers check bags or boxes of romaine lettuce for a label indicating where the lettuce was harvested. All types of romaine lettuce — whole heads, romaine hearts and bags or boxes of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine — harvested on the Central Coast should be discarded or removed from sale.
Health officials said lettuce labeled with a harvest region outside of the Central Coast growing region is not linked to the outbreak and is safe to eat.
According to Santa Barbara County's annual crop report, more than 4,400 acres and 3.58 million pounds of leaf lettuce (including red leaf, green leaf and butterhead lettuce) were harvested in 2017. Local lettuce from the county's $42.7 million industry was not linked to last May's E. coli outbreak, which killed five and sickened people across 36 states.
Most people start feeling sick three to four days after eating or drinking something that contains the bacteria, health officials cautioned, noting that symptoms can start as late as 10 days from first ingestion. Individuals suffering from diarrhea that lasts for more than three days, or if it is accompanied by high fever, blood in the stool or sustained vomiting, should contact their doctor or health-care provider immediately.
The CDC has not issued any recalls for romaine lettuce. The investigation into the source of the outbreak is ongoing, and no grower, supplier, distributor or brand of romaine lettuce has been identified.