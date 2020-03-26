Local family brings smiles to drivers amid troubling times
Local family brings smiles to drivers amid troubling times

From the March 26 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series

A local family is spreading joy with signs and costumes, inviting drivers along Highway 1 to smile amid coronavirus concerns. 

Around 3 p.m. most days, Scott and Cassandra Cox, along with their sons David and Ryan, station themselves near their home on the Arroyo Grande Mesa to wave to drivers along Highway 1 near Halcyon Road. 

"We have been doing what we can to see people smile, honk and wave," Cassandra Cox said.

Popular themes include Thursday's "There's No Place Like Home," inspired by the Wizard of Oz, a re-enactment of their wedding, and "Where's Waldo."

This weekend's themes?

"Quarantine and chill"

"Can't touch this"

"Like a good neighbor, stay over there"

