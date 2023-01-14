The local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association, EAA Chapter 491 will be hosting a hands-on aircraft maintenance experience for youngsters interested in developing mechanical and engineering skills.
The event will take place at Santa Ynez Valley Airport, Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. in Hangar J6, located at the end row of hangars on Airport Road.
A noon lunch will be provided with hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and soft drinks.
The work should conclude no later than 3 p.m.
There is no charge for the event and parents are invited to join in the work.
EAA hangar boss Sam Burke will introduce students to a Cessna 150 plane, which has been grounded for several years. The group will continue the maintenance process of returning the aircraft to an airworthy condition, event organizers said.
In addition to Burke, EAA members John Rodkey, Allen Maris, Lloyd Sorenson, and Howard Wallace will lead the event.
Teams of students will perform tasks such as changing tires and repacking wheel bearings, replacement of engine spark plugs, checking and removing corrosion from fuel tanks and screens, checking oil screens and temperature probes, and logging records of the work done in the aircraft logbooks.
Additionally, information on aviation scholarships will be available for interested students.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.