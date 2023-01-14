Youth Aviation Club members to see inside experimental aircraft Saturday

Robert “Captain Bob” Perry takes off from the Santa Ynez Valley Airport in his Arion Lightning LS-1 experimental aircraft in this 2017 photo file.

 Contributed Photo

The local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association, EAA Chapter 491 will be hosting a hands-on aircraft maintenance experience for youngsters interested in developing mechanical and engineering skills.

The event will take place at Santa Ynez Valley Airport, Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. in Hangar J6, located at the end row of hangars on Airport Road.

A noon lunch will be provided with hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and soft drinks.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0