Local DAR chapter presents Lompoc Museum with final check toward WWI monument

Several members of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met with representatives of the Lompoc Museum this month to present the final payment toward the museum’s recently renovated World War I monument.

The members of the Rancho Purisima Chapter of the DAR donated $3,146 in their final installment toward the project. The check was presented Sept. 2.

“The chapter has been pleased to take part in the renovation of the monument and the addition of the majestic bronze eagle on top,” read a statement from chapter officials. “Our recent estate sale, along with contributions in memory of Margaret Courtney and Lester Geist, made the final payment possible.”

The Lompoc Museum's updated World War I memorial was first unveiled in September 2019 after three years of fundraising. The project was funded by the local chapter of the DAR and the Lompoc Museum, which split the $51,000 cost evenly.

For more on the unveiling, visit https://lompocrecord.com/news/local/reborn-world-war-i-monument-revealed-at-lompoc-museum/article_3fb9b528-4595-53e9-883e-c24ac137f81e.html.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.