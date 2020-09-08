You are the owner of this article.
Local DAR chapter presents Lompoc Museum with final check toward WWI monument

Local DAR chapter presents Lompoc Museum with final check toward WWI monument

090220 Lompoc Museum DAR check

Members of the Rancho Purisima Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution present Lompoc Museum officials with a check for $3,146 on Sept. 2. The amount represents the chapter's final payment toward the renovation of the museum's World War I monument, shown in the background. Pictured, from left, are Bonnie Fairbanks, Christine Williams, Susan Warnstrom, Don Adams, Lisa Renken, Linda Everly, Bobbie Woods and Sonja Swartz.

 Contributed, Rancho Purisima Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution

Several members of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met with representatives of the Lompoc Museum this month to present the final payment toward the museum’s recently renovated World War I monument.

The members of the Rancho Purisima Chapter of the DAR donated $3,146 in their final installment toward the project. The check was presented Sept. 2.

“The chapter has been pleased to take part in the renovation of the monument and the addition of the majestic bronze eagle on top,” read a statement from chapter officials. “Our recent estate sale, along with contributions in memory of Margaret Courtney and Lester Geist, made the final payment possible.”

The Lompoc Museum's updated World War I memorial was first unveiled in September 2019 after three years of fundraising. The project was funded by the local chapter of the DAR and the Lompoc Museum, which split the $51,000 cost evenly.

For more on the unveiling, visit https://lompocrecord.com/news/local/reborn-world-war-i-monument-revealed-at-lompoc-museum/article_3fb9b528-4595-53e9-883e-c24ac137f81e.html.

