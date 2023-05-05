Four Culinary Arts students, including one who earned a bronze medal, shined during the SkillsUSA California State Competition in Ontario.

The students from Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Mark Richardson Career Technical Education and Ag Farm competed against other culinary programs from throughout the state in their respective categories: Culinary Arts, Job Skills Demonstration-A and Commercial Baking/Pastry.

The opening ceremony on Thursday was held at the Ontario Convention Center with 3,200 competitors in attendance. Friday and Saturday, the students participated in their various competitions, and Sunday was the closing ceremony at the Toyota Arena.

