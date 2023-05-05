Four Culinary Arts students, including one who earned a bronze medal, shined during the SkillsUSA California State Competition in Ontario.
The students from Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Mark Richardson Career Technical Education and Ag Farm competed against other culinary programs from throughout the state in their respective categories: Culinary Arts, Job Skills Demonstration-A and Commercial Baking/Pastry.
The opening ceremony on Thursday was held at the Ontario Convention Center with 3,200 competitors in attendance. Friday and Saturday, the students participated in their various competitions, and Sunday was the closing ceremony at the Toyota Arena.
Natalia Victorino, from Righetti High, earned a bronze medal in Job Skill Demonstration-A.
From Santa Maria High, Genesis Reyes-Lopez participated in Job Skill Demonstration-A, Jose Hernandez participated in Culinary Arts and Jaime Gutierrez competed in Commercial Baking/Pastry.
“This was an incredible experience, all the hard work everyone put into this, to see everyone accomplishments at the end and mine was worth it, winners or not we all won something,’’ said Victorino.
“I am extremely proud at how our culinary students did in their competitions,” said Russell Thomas, the students' culinary instructor. “They gained a lot of experience and 100% completion of their competitions. Our students will take this experience and use it as a completed challenge that will help with future goals.”
SkillsUSA serves more than 331,000 students annually nationwide. The non-profit’s programs seek to improve the quality of the nation’s future skilled workforce through the development of skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics.