Fourteen El Camino Junior High School students received free haircuts at Red Wolf Barbershop on Sunday just in time for the school's picture day on Monday.

Red Wolf barbers Ruben Ramos, Ricardo Perez, Cesar Jaramillo and Kevin Aguilas donated the haircuts in collaboration with El Camino teachers to provide fresh cuts for students who have not have been able to get them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cause was close to the hearts of the four barbers, all of whom attended local schools. Perez and Jaramillo are alumni of El Camino themselves, and Ramos and Aguilas went to neighboring Fesler Junior High School.

"The smiles after the haircuts were amazing. They were happy to be ready for picture day. The parents were happy, too — they're glad that we were doing that for them," said Jaramillo, owner of Red Wolf.

El Camino PE teacher Astacia Zarling was the one who reached out to organize the event, Jaramillo said. After Red Wolf agreed, El Camino teachers were able to nominate boys and girls for appointments on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Our students have been attending virtual classes for many months. Getting a haircut hasn't been a priority or a possibility for some of them. But everyone wants to look good on picture day," Zarling said.

Jaramillo said Red Wolf has held other haircut donation events in the past, including one prior to the start of the pandemic, to help out local youth.

Monday's picture day at El Camino was held outside in a drive-through style, according to Santa Maria-Bonita School District spokeswoman Maggie White.

With the exception of students in special programs, who are already returning to the classroom, the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's general student body will gradually return for in-person learning beginning April 19.

All students will start out in hybrid learning, with students in kindergarten and first grade scheduled to be the first to come back.

Subsequent grade levels will be brought back over the following weeks and into May, according to the district's reopening plan.

Red Wolf Barbershop is located at 201 E. Main St., Suite 102 and 104.