Officials from the Santa Maria Airport took education to new heights on Wednesday.
The airport hosted a tour for Orcutt Academy High School’s aviation club where students were able to learn about their local airport and all things aviation.
Students explored the air control tower, connected with businesses at the airport and tagged along as the fire department composed Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting training.
Ty Fredricks, the faculty advisor for the aviation club and a science teacher at Orcutt Academy, the aviation group just started this year and was created “to inspire young people to consider a career in aviation and aerospace.”
The tour was led by president of the airport board, Ignacio "Nash" Moreno, and airport manager, Martin Pehl. Moreno says the tour is the first of many and one of his “big pushes” is community involvement at the airport.
“I feel personally, for as long as I can remember, the airport has always kind of been in the background. Like we know it exists, but people don't really know what goes on around here,” said Moreno. “We wanted to show the kids in the club the different aviation businesses that are out here and a little more about the staff that works directly for the public.”
According to Fredricks, who is also a private pilot himself, there are about three or four students at the school who are actively taking flying lessons right now, including club co-presidents and co-founders Chrislaina Anderson and Valeria Morales Estrada, who are part of the airport's Civil Airport Patrol program.
“We appreciate Mr. Fredricks being an advisor for our club because he really helped us grow and really advocate for girls in aviation,” said Estrada, who's a junior at Orcutt Academy. “It's really fun to be able to show people that aviation is not necessarily something that’s just for older people, it's really fun especially for girls.”
Pehl, who was hired as airport manager earlier this year, says the tour is a great opportunity for everyone involved.
“We have a fantastic community and a fantastic airport and it's a privilege to be here and serve the community," Pehl said. "This is great that you have a local school that has an aviation program and I think, by default, we have to participate. We are the local aviation community members so I think it's fantastic.
“It's nice to give back and help young people learn about the world and learn about potential career fields.”
Pehl says the aviation industry needs people, “it needs pilots, it needs technicians and it needs people across the board." Fredricks agrees.
“There is an incredible pilot shortage and these students don’t realize how much opportunity there is in the world of aviation,” said Fredricks. “There are pilots that are making several hundred thousand dollars a year so we want our students to know about those opportunities.”
Anderson, the club co-founder and co-president, says Orcutt Academy is constantly growing and the aviation club has brought a different subject to the students.
“Aviation is not something that’s very common, but it’s an interest that I think everyone should have an opportunity to explore because it's not just about flying there is so much variety,” said Anderson. “Having these tours and in person guests sometimes to speak for us is just a great way for us to network with people and get a feel for what it's like.”
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.