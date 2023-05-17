Officials from the Santa Maria Airport took education to new heights on Wednesday.

The airport hosted a tour for Orcutt Academy High School’s aviation club where students were able to learn about their local airport and all things aviation.

Students explored the air control tower, connected with businesses at the airport and tagged along as the fire department composed Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting training.

