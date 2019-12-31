You are the owner of this article.
Local author releases book on history of Lompoc Police Department

LPD book Carlson

Joseph L. Carlson, right, presents a copy of his book, “Peace in the Valley: History of the Lompoc Police Department 1890-2008,” to Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani at the Dec. 17 meeting of the Lompoc City Council.

 Contributed by city of Lompoc

A book that is considered the first formal written history of the Lompoc Police Department is now available to the public.

Joseph L. Carlson’s “Peace in the Valley: History of the Lompoc Police Department 1890-2008” was officially released in mid-December.

Carlson, who moved to Lompoc in 1983 and became a volunteer for the police department in 1985, was first asked to research and document the history of law enforcement in Lompoc by then-Police Chief Bill Brown.

Carlson, who has a background in library science, reportedly spent many years and hundreds of hours reviewing Lompoc Library records in order to write the book. The process stalled along the way under changing department leadership but was rejuvenated by former Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh.

Carlson presented the completed book to the Lompoc Police Department and Lompoc Library this month.

“Peace in the Valley: History of the Lompoc Police Department 1890-2008” is available for checkout as part of the Local Author Collection at the Lompoc Library, and is being sold for $30 through the Lompoc Police Foundation.

For more on the Lompoc Police Foundation, visit lompocpolicefoundation.org.

