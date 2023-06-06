The Miller Elementary preschool class of 2023 met local author Adriana Lopez, who this week held a reading of her book, "Finding Pieces for my Future."
Lopez attended Miller herself as a kindergartener. The students graduated on Tuesday.
“I’m doing a quick read and an activity for the children where we go over affirmations,” said Lopez. “Their teacher said it’s a treat for them right before graduation, to have someone local go in and read to them.”
This is Lopez’s first ever published book and says she is already working on another and although it’s a children's book, it’s a good read for all ages.
“The story is about a young girl on a personal journey of self-development. As she’s learning about herself, she’s trying to find her way — what she wants to do, who she wants to be and in the process she meets all these amazing people,” Lopez said. “She realizes it’s not about the future, it’s about staying present and focusing on today and loving who you are today.”
Towards the end of the book, Lopez included a list of affirmations where she states the importance of positive self-talk, and how important it is for readers to focus and love themselves each day.
Some of the affirmations include: "I am important," "I am smart" and "I get better every single day."
Lopez says her kids are the inspiration behind her writing and her education in childhood studies continues to grow and includes a Child Development Teacher permit, Associate degree in science and early childhood studies and she has been running a child care for 12 years now called Shooting Stars Child Care.
“I am a mother of two, and I’m always open to research and finding the answers to make a better future and to have a better day,” said Lopez. “So my main motivation would be my children and the children that I work with.”
The illustrator for the book was Fred Smith. He and Lopez are graduates from Santa Maria High School and Smith says he used a “cartoony/oil painting style” for the book's art and he also published a book in 2019 called "My Daddy’s Legs."
Smith is currently studying to become a teacher and says in many cases the people that do this work for the children are actually serving the children.
“Anybody else who wants to make a book I encourage them to do the process and make one,” Smith said. “Adriana, through and through, is a great person. She’s doing the work and working with children and it goes hand-in-hand with making children’s books. I myself am in school for elementary education so it goes hand-in-hand.”
The back cover of the book features a quote from former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt: “The future belongs to those that believe in the beauty of their dreams.”
Lopez emphasizes the importance of making dreams a reality, but also the importance of children needing to be reminded on a daily basis of their value.
“For children to be reminded that every day is a new beginning, that you are special, that you are capable, that you can grow from mistakes,” Lopez said of her philosophy. “I think it’s important that if young children don’t have that special person, to know these things for themselves. Every day is a fresh start and we all have these special qualities that we forget about as we get older.”
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.