The Miller Elementary preschool class of 2023 met local author Adriana Lopez, who this week held a reading of her book, "Finding Pieces for my Future."

Lopez attended Miller herself as a kindergartener. The students graduated on Tuesday.

“I’m doing a quick read and an activity for the children where we go over affirmations,” said Lopez. “Their teacher said it’s a treat for them right before graduation, to have someone local go in and read to them.”

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

