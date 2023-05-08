Lompoc and Santa Maria Applebee's restaurant locations this week are showing appreciation for the hardworking teachers and nurses in the community with a free appetizer valued up to $12 with the purchase of any entrée.
The dine-in offer is good through Saturday, May 13, with proof of a valid work badge for either professional, a restaurant spokeswoman said.
Other participating restaurant locations in Southern and Central California are also owned and operated by the Flynn Restaurant Group in celebration of National Teachers and Nurses Week, which runs from May 1-13.