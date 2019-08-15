Steve Szostek trains Maximus at the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society on Thursday. The shelter is participating in the national "Clear the Shelters" event this weekend, when adoption fees will be waived.
Hunter plays in a pool at the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society on Thursday. The shelter is participating in the national "Clear the Shelters" event this weekend, when adoption fees will be waived.
Adoptable cat Dylan looks out of an opening in a box at the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society on Thursday. The shelter is participating in the national "Clear the Shelters" event this weekend.
Adoptable kittens Gracie and Nala play at the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society on Thursday.
Dodger runs in the exercise area at the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society on Thursday.
The Santa Maria Valley Humane Society and other area shelters hope to put all their homeless dogs and cats into homes by waiving adoption fees as part of a nationwide “Clear the Shelters” event this weekend.
The promotion, which will run both Saturday and Sunday at the Humane Society, will make space in shelters around the county during what is usually the busiest time of the year, said Sean Hawkins, executive director of the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society
“For animal shelters, the summer is typically our highest point of occupancy,” he said. “We’re riding the end of spring, animals have been breeding. In warm climates, it’s just the height of dog and cat overpopulation.”
All adoption fees will be waived for this year’s Clear the Shelters, thanks to a sponsorship from a donor, Hawkins said.
During last year’s event — which only ran one day — the shelter adopted out 21 animals.
The Humane Society hopes to top that this year.
“We’re shooting as high as possible — we definitely want to get more animals into homes than last year,” Hawkins said. “It would be great to go home Sunday night with every kennel empty.”
Among the shelter dogs that will be looking for forever homes this weekend are 9-year-old Maximus and 6-year-old Dodger, both of whom have been at the shelter for about six months.
Shepherd mix Maximus and American Staffordshire terrier Dodger are among the longest-term shelter residents, and the Humane Society is offering up a package of perks for whoever adopts one of the pair: a year’s supply of Purina dog food, a $100 gift card to the Humane Society retail shop, a year’s worth of preventative health care and a free block of dog training classes.
Matt Chan, director of community engagement, said all the shelters dogs, including Dodger and Maximus, are well-trained and know how to obey basic commands, but the training classes serve as a good bonding opportunity for new pet owners.
Among the cats that will be available at the Humane Society on Saturday and Sunday is Marnie, a 3-year-old tortoiseshell who has been at the shelter for a little over two months.
“She’s been here longer than any of the other cats for no special reason,” Chan said. “She’s beautiful and affable. She’d be good with lots of family settings; she’s good with other cats.”
Twelve-year-old Siamese mix Elizabeth, the shelter’s oldest cat, also will be available this weekend.
