Volunteer Julie Crutcher, who's worked with Shadow's Fund, a local nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping senior dogs labeled as pit bulls and others that are often passed over for adoption, said the group has met an especially difficult challenge.

They have 12 puppies from one litter that are in need of homes. Crutcher said that the "momma dog" was picked up as a pregnant stray ahead of the holidays and she gave birth on Dec. 6 at a rural shelter. She said the puppies appear to be some sort of pit bull mix and will be six weeks old this week.

“This particular litter of puppies was pulled from a rural shelter in Hanford, I believe,” said Crutcher. “So we did a transport and they’re with the foster in Nipomo right now with mom. Mom is the sweetest dog ever, she is absolutely adorable. She was picked up as a stray in November, right around Thanksgiving, went into the shelter, gave birth in the shelter to 13 puppies and I think they lost one."

011723 12 puppies 03
011723 12 puppies 04

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
011723 12 puppies 05

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0