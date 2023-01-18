Volunteer Julie Crutcher, who's worked with Shadow's Fund, a local nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping senior dogs labeled as pit bulls and others that are often passed over for adoption, said the group has met an especially difficult challenge.
They have 12 puppies from one litter that are in need of homes. Crutcher said that the "momma dog" was picked up as a pregnant stray ahead of the holidays and she gave birth on Dec. 6 at a rural shelter. She said the puppies appear to be some sort of pit bull mix and will be six weeks old this week.
“This particular litter of puppies was pulled from a rural shelter in Hanford, I believe,” said Crutcher. “So we did a transport and they’re with the foster in Nipomo right now with mom. Mom is the sweetest dog ever, she is absolutely adorable. She was picked up as a stray in November, right around Thanksgiving, went into the shelter, gave birth in the shelter to 13 puppies and I think they lost one."
Crutcher says shelters are not a good place for puppies as they are very vulnerable. Yet, the shelter does its best to create a warm environment for its pets.
“Many of the dogs live there their whole lives out at Shadow's Fund. They have a little house and they have a big run, they get walked twice a day and they have good food,” said Crutcher. “All the dogs in their little houses have couches and a TV, we make it like home."
According to Jill Rackley, the director and founder of Shadow's Fund, donations help the shelter when it comes to comforting pets and taking care of their medical needs such as vaccines and spaying or neutering.
“Monetary donations always help because we need to buy puppy formula and food for mom and puppies and puppy pads. Or, as they get a little bigger, toys and all that kind of stuff that puppies and mom are going to need," Rackley said. "So those are always helpful donations.
"Beyond that, at the sanctuary, we always need big, thick blankets like quilts and comforters, things like that for our dogs, and towels are helpful."
Crutcher wanted to remind locals of CARE4Paws, a mobile vet clinic that's in Santa Maria every Wednesday and offers low-cost spays, neuters and vaccines.
“There are resources available for people, for low-cost spay and neuters. It does not have to cost a whole lot of money, it can be very convenient,” said Crutcher. “It is so much better for both male and female dogs to get spayed or neutered. The world doesn't need more puppies."
Crutcher and her husband Dan Crutcher, who is also a shelter volunteer, contacted the Santa Maria Times last week, asking if the paper had any extra runs of newsprint it could donate to the shelter. The leftover paper could help with "accidents" or other "messes."
The Times was able to donate 17 end rolls, large rolls of blank paper left on the rolls after the print runs. Crutcher says the amount of paper will definitely help the shelter out.
Crutcher says the shelter has been here for over a decade and it has 40 dogs, 10 horses, five or six pigs and a bunch of feral cats that all live in harmony.
Shadow's Fund is known for giving "hope and second chances to the most vulnerable shelter dogs," the group's website says.
“The dogs that go to Shadow's Fund or the dogs that come through the shelters are usually the ones that need a little bit of remedial work, but because the shelter environment is so difficult for so many dogs it’s hard to know whether the dogs outside of the shelter would change their behavior and then be adoptable. This is about second chances."
According to the ASPCA, approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, approximately 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. Each year, approximately 920,000 shelter animals are euthanized (390,000 dogs and 530,000 cats).
“As lovely as this canine family is and as much as everybody loves puppies, the fact is that our shelters here locally and across the country are full and there has never been a time where it's more important to spay and neuter than right now,” said Rackley.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.