Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses and residents in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties affected by earthquakes that occurred July 4 through 12, a U.S. Small Business Administration spokesman said.
Acting Administrator Christopher M. Pilkerton said SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request the agency received Aug. 5 from Mark S. Ghilarducci, director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in 11 California counties, two Arizona counties and one Nevada county.
“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” said Tanya N. Garfield, director of the SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.
Amounts, interest rates and terms vary based on the type of applicant and purpose for the loan.
To apply online, find additional disaster assistance information and download applications, visit https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
For more information, call SBA’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.