Live: NAACP solidarity rallies Thursday in Santa Maria, Lompoc
Live: NAACP solidarity rallies Thursday in Santa Maria, Lompoc

The Santa-Maria Lompoc NAACP chapter will host two two separate solidarity rallies in Santa Maria and Lompoc on Thursday, with both scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

The Santa Maria rally will be held outside City Hall, and the Lompoc rally will be held at the corner of North H Street and Central Avenue.

Laura Place Tweet 7

Regional NAACP chapters began organizing demonstrations last weekend to show solidarity for the black community following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, according to Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP chapter President Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt.

As part of this regional effort, the San Luis Obispo County NAACP chapter also scheduled a rally outside the San Luis Obispo Courthouse at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP chapter is requiring participants to practice social distancing, wear masks and refrain from violence. 

Photos: Tuesday's Peaceful, forceful protest in Lompoc

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

