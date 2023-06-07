Live & Love Dance Productions in Lompoc celebrated its ninth year in Lompoc with a set of "Feeling Fine in Year 9" performances that took place in May, at the Lompoc Civic auditorium, showcasing the works of dancers aged 1 to 18.
Contributed, Vanessa Valentine
Small dancers with Live & Love Dance Productions showcase their skills in a recent performance held at the Lompoc Civic Auditorium.
Local dance studio, Live & Love Dance Productions, celebrated nine years in Lompoc with a set of "Feeling Fine in Year 9" performances that took place in May at the Lompoc Civic Auditorium, showcasing the works of dancers aged 1 to 18.
According to studio owner and instructor Vanessa Hagstrom, the anniversary showcase featured ballet, hip hop, jazz, tap performances by competitive soloists including Dorothea Forte and Sophie Carver and newly formed competition team, "The Heartbreakers," with Aria Castillo, Emmett Hagstrom and Teagan Schooter.
Accompanying songs were made to make audience members feel "happy and joyful," Hagstrom noted.
"This was a huge celebration being the studios' first year offering two shows — and first year of having a competitive team. I couldn’t be more proud of all of my students, not only at the performances, but their growth throughout the whole year."
The season kicked off in September when students began developing dance skills, technique and choreography in their respective classes while learning routines in preparation for the annual shows.
"I feel humbled that I’ve been able to develop so many relationships and be a part of so many dancers' journeys — whether just starting or branching out to the competitive world," she said. "Having danced for 30 years, and teaching for the last 22 years, I’m always fighting back tears and finding the right words to encompass how grateful I’m to have my passion be my career!"
The studio will participate in the Flower Festival and parade in June, and are gearing up for season No. 10 starting June 20.