Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County announced that its family resource center in Guadalupe, The Little House by the Park, has been selected receive a $140,000 grant as part of the Central Coast Creative Corps Program, a pilot grant program funded by the California Arts Council.
The grant award will fund LHP to work with a Central Coast-based artist for one year. The artist will work in collaboration with a parent-led advocacy group known as the Guadalupe Community Changers, a parent-led organization that supports the development of community projects, encourages other parents to be more engaged in their children’s education and offers leadership opportunities to increase civic participation.
“This opportunity will strengthen our organization's outreach and advocacy efforts by increasing our program’s visibility and by expanding our community engagement work,” said Samuel Duarte, community engagement/leadership development manager. “Integrating culturally relevant art into the Community Changer's campaigns and projects, can increase participation and discussion among the underrepresented members of our community.”