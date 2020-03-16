Lions Eyes Across California drop-off planned March 21

Local Santa Maria and Orcutt Lions Clubs will be collecting used eyeglasses and other items Saturday, March 21, as part of the sixth annual Lions Eyes Across California campaign. Lion members all across the state of California will be participating.
Donations may be dropped off in the Town Center West parking lot along South Broadway, in front of the Fallas department store just north of the 1st United Methodist Church in Santa Maria. Collecting will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with drive-up possible.
The glasses will be sorted by the local Lions and then sent to facilities to be refurbished and redistributed to people in need in under-served communities.
Although prescription eyeglasses are the most desirable, reading glasses and prescription sunglasses, and even various parts of glasses, including lenses, are acceptable.
In addition to the used eyeglasses, the Lions will also be accepting a wide variety of other items. To combat hunger in our community, they will be collecting healthy unopened retail-sized nonperishable food items that have not expired. Please, no candy, soft drinks, or pet food.
They will also be accepting donations of any used hearing aids, cell phones, ink cartridges, and diabetic testing supplies.
The Santa Maria Noontimers Lions, the Santa Maria Sunrisers Lions and the Orcutt Lions are joining together for this special project. Each club will have representatives present to answer questions about Lionism and the many services they provide locally.
If you are unable to drop off your donations on March 21st, the collection and recycling of used eyeglasses do take place year-round. Collection boxes are located throughout the city, including most Mechanics Banks locations, Walmart Optical Department, and many local eye doctors’ offices.
Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service club organization, recently celebrated its 100th year, founded in 1917 by Melvin Jones. Their 1.4 million members perform valuable service in more than 200 countries and geographic areas around the globe. Lions are friends, family, and neighbors who share a core belief: community is what we make it.
For additional information on the event or more information about Lions Clubs International, contact Laura at 805-406-9989.