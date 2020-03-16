Lions Eyes Across California drop-off planned March 21

Local Santa Maria and Orcutt Lions Clubs will be collecting used eyeglasses and other items Saturday, March 21, as part of the sixth annual Lions Eyes Across California campaign. Lion members all across the state of California will be participating.

Donations may be dropped off in the Town Center West parking lot along South Broadway, in front of the Fallas department store just north of the 1st United Methodist Church in Santa Maria. Collecting will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with drive-up possible.

The glasses will be sorted by the local Lions and then sent to facilities to be refurbished and redistributed to people in need in under-served communities.

Although prescription eyeglasses are the most desirable, reading glasses and prescription sunglasses, and even various parts of glasses, including lenses, are acceptable.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the used eyeglasses, the Lions will also be accepting a wide variety of other items. To combat hunger in our community, they will be collecting healthy unopened retail-sized nonperishable food items that have not expired. Please, no candy, soft drinks, or pet food.

They will also be accepting donations of any used hearing aids, cell phones, ink cartridges, and diabetic testing supplies.