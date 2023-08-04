The move from middle school to high school is no easy task.
As such, Santa Maria high school students have long been trying to ease the transition.
On Friday, Pioneer Valley High School hosted the 14th annual Link Crew event where veteran high school students welcomed incoming freshmen.
A large chunk of the 775 incoming freshmen to the school received an early welcome at Pioneer Valley at the Link event that involved more than 150 junior and senior leaders and staff showing off the school’s learning and social environment.
New students were broken up into small groups and taken to classrooms where they participated in activities designed to ease them into high school, according to Kenny Klein, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District public information officer.
The school’s tradition of creating a fun and quirky environment was part of the day, too, Klein said. During the tour, some student leaders and freshmen wore Spiderman masks, cowboy hats and construction worker costumes among others.
“It was fun to get to know people and see the campus before school starts,’’ said incoming freshman Isaiah Lara. “This is going to be a new experience for me and I’m really looking forward to it.’’
The day wrapped up with the new students receiving their class schedules.
“Link Crew members will follow up with the freshman class throughout the year to ensure that students make a smooth transition from junior high to high school,’’ said Pioneer Valley Dean of Students Jay Edwards. “It’s an amazing program.’’
All SMJUHSD students return to their high school campuses Thursday, Aug. 10.