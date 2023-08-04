The move from middle school to high school is no easy task. 

As such, Santa Maria high school students have long been trying to ease the transition. 

On Friday, Pioneer Valley High School hosted the 14th annual Link Crew event where veteran high school students welcomed incoming freshmen. 

080423smt-news-pvhs-welcome-004.jpg
A group of freshman in construction gear walk through a guided tour Friday by student leaders at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria.

