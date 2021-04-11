From earliest times, people have tried to understand the weather. Weather watchers from Aristotle to French philosopher René Descartes described weather phenomena through the formation and lifespan of clouds, which turns out to be a reliable method of understanding weather, and here is why.
Last week, nearly stationary lenticular clouds developed over the Sierra Nevada Mountains near Lake Tahoe.
These stunning lenticular clouds are often mistaken for an unidentified flying object (UFO) and for a good reason, as they seem to hover over a particular area and have the appearance of an optical lens or saucer.
You see, UFOs are classified as "Any aerial phenomenon that cannot immediately be identified or explained." but this column and will attempt to explain why these dramatic lenticular clouds form.
According to the National Weather Service, these clouds are officially known as "Altocumulus Standing Lenticular (ACSL) or Altocumulus Standing Lenticularis clouds; they are associated with waves in the atmosphere that develop when relatively stable, the fast-moving air is forced up and over a topographic barrier that is oriented more or less perpendicular to the direction from which the upper-level wind is blowing."
On that Wednesday afternoon (April 7), I took these photographs. A weak cold front moved over the Lake Tahoe area early that morning, followed by increasing northwesterly winds at the surface and into the troposphere's higher reaches during the late morning and afternoon.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
These winds lifted the air mass up over the Sierra Nevada Mountains, which reduced air pressure that caused the temperatures to drop. As the air-cooled, it reached its dew point temperature, producing condensation. In other words, visible clouds near the crest of these mountains.
As the air mass descended on the other side of the mountain range, it warmed at the rate of about 5.5 degrees Fahrenheit per 1,000 feet of descent and caused the clouds to disappear, forming the shape of the lens or ellipsoid. Meteorologists refer to that rate of cooling and warming as the "dry adiabatic lapse rate." Therefore, these clouds appear to remain stationary over a mountain even though the winds were moving with great speed.
If you are a pilot and see these types of clouds, it's best to fly away from them as they indicate extreme turbulence.
Over my 24 years flying as an aircrewman in the U.S. Navy, I never experienced such violent turbulence as making an approach into Reno-Tahoe International Airport in a P-3 Orion on a spring day when these clouds were over the High Sierra.
It was fortunate that our entire crew was firmly strapped into our seats. If not, many of us would have been slammed into the overhead and possibly severely injured.
Photos: Weather scenes from the Central Coast and beyond
Lenticular Cloud over Heavenly Valley 2.jpg
Lenticular Cloud over the Sierra Nevada.jpg
California Poppies 1.jpg
Pecho Coast 1.jpg
Seasprite
Rainbow brid 3.jpg
windmill.jpg
Poppies .jpg
fog, med and high-level clouds .jpg
Moon Set .jpg
windy 5.jpg
Jim Kelly kelp.jpg
kelp bed along the Pecho Coast.jpg
DSC_4342 (2).jpg
Otters in the rain.jpg
Lake San Antonio 1
Lake San Antonio 2
Light rain-snow falling.jpg
fruit tree blossoms.jpg
Snow on the San Rafael Mountains.jpg
DSC_3520 (2).JPG
PG&E lineman removing balloons.jpg
GB.jpg
Diablo Canyon last week.jpg
horse in rain 2.jpg
Big Waves 15.jpg
Big Waves 11.jpg
Point San Luis Light storm 1.jpg
10 cfs Lake San Antonio.jpg
dry 2014.png
Diablo Canyon waverider buoy 1.jpg
waverider 7.jpg
Green Water two.jpg
dark sky 1.jpg
Dry Top of the world 11.jpg
Clear skies 1 .jpg
Clear skies 112220 2.jpg
Clear skies 112220 1.jpg
high tides 1.jpeg
Charleston 7.jpg
Point San Luis Light 9.jpg
Snow Figueroa Mountain 1.jpg
warm 1.jpg
Marine layer 5.jpg
Clear skies 1.jpg
image002.jpg
Lindse 2.jpg
Lindsey.png
Morro Bay sunset
oak tree.jpg
John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.