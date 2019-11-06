Looking at the latest computer models or satellite images, it’s easy to forget that it wasn’t all that long ago when everybody relied on strange natural events or the Farmers’ Almanac for long-range weather forecasts.
The Farmers’ Almanac claims that its long-time weather forecaster, “Caleb Weatherbee” (a pseudonym analogous to Punxsutawney Phil), can predict weather 16 months in advance for seven different U.S. climate zones.
According to the Farmers’ Almanac Web site, Weatherbee utilizes a “top secret mathematical and astronomical formula that relies on sunspot activity, tidal action, planetary position and many other factors.”
The formula is locked up in a black box, much like the secret recipe for Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Quoting the Web site, “Since 1818, this carefully guarded formula has been passed along from calculator to calculator and has never been revealed.”
Many meteorologists are skeptical, but the almanac sells nearly 4 million copies per year, and does have a large climate database, so it can be a great tool in knowing when to plant your garden.
Long-range weather forecasts based on natural events are downright fascinating. For instance, several readers have commented on the early migrations of tarantula spiders which may mean a wet winter.
Other cold winter indicators are pigs gathering sticks and heavier coats of fur on animals.
A caller to a local radio show commented on patterns in persimmon seeds. According to folklore, you can tell what the winter will be like by cutting a persimmon seed open. If the shape inside the seed is that of a spoon, it is said to mean it will be a wet winter. The spoon represents lots of shoveling. If it looks like a knife, it is supposed to mean the winter will be cutting cold, hence the knife shape. The appearance of a fork shape is believed to mean that winter will be dry.
If we look to natural indicators to determine what the atmosphere will bring us this upcoming rain season, it could be either dry or wet.
The latest numerical model guidance is indicating below average rainfall this season. So far this October and November have been bone-dry.
According to the Climate Prediction Center, the infamous neutral condition — “El Nothing” or “El Nada” — will continue into winter.
Typically, the higher the classification of the El Niño event, the more rain it will create. On the other hand, La Niña events tend to produce less precipitation as the upper-level winds shift farther northward. Unfortunately, the neutral condition combined with another large-scale ocean water temperature cycle may produce lower-than-average winter rainfall this year.
The other large-scale ocean water temperature cycle is the Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO), which can increase or decrease the ENSO effect. The PDO is found primarily in the North Pacific. The phases of the PDO are called warm phases or cool phases. Unlike ENSO, which focuses on the sea-surface temperature in the central equatorial region of the Pacific, the PDO is classified by seawater temperatures throughout the northern Pacific Ocean.
The models are indicating that it will continue to shift to the cool phase, which means a higher chance of below-normal rainfall. If the current models verify, we will continue to see lower than average amounts for rainfall in California, but only time will tell the story.
